Demi Moore, 58, unveils her incredible physique in bikini selfie: ‘Another day in paradise’

Demi Moore has been soaking up the sun in Greece.

The actress, who is vacationing in Santorini with daughter Rumer Willis, 32, took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted bikini selfies where she modeled a skimpy black triangle bikini.

In one photo, the 58-year-old stood in front of a mirror in her bedroom while rocking glasses. In another, she posed in the shade outside while embracing the sunshine nearby the Aegean Sea.

"Getting ready for another day in paradise," the star boasted.

Throughout her getaway, Moore has been posted several swimsuit snaps. In one image, Moore rocked a cut-out black one-piece appropriately named The Santorini from swimwear brand Andie's Swim.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Pure joy," Moore captioned the photo.

Moore also sported "my fave piece and must have," which is a neon green tie-back one piece known as "The Fiji" from the collection. She hashtagged that image #itdoesthebodygood.

Moore has been an investor in the company since 2017. Most recently, she celebrated the partnership by modeling matching swimwear with daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah for a campaign named "Together."

"Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever," she wrote on Instagram. "I've been a supporter of @AndieSwim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Especially sharing it with my daughters!" Moore continued. "It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

Moore previously spent time with her family during the coronavirus pandemic, when she quarantined with ex-husband Bruce Willis and their daughters.

"There's been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with this pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings," Moore said during an interview with Naomi Campbell.

"I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had."