Demi Moore on isolating with ex Bruce Willis, daughters: 'It was amazing'

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis stunned fans when the former married couple confirmed they were self-isolating together with their daughters as the coronavirus pandemic was first surging in early 2020.

Moore, 58, reflected on the opportunity to reunite with her former significant other at her Idaho home in a recent interview on model Naomi Campbell's "No Filter with Naomi" YouTube series. According to the actress, who recently modeled in a Fendi fashion show, it was blissful.

"There's been a lot of challenges and a lot tragedy with this pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings," she said. "I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had."

The family's reunion took place at the same home where Willis, 65, and Moore raised their daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27.

"It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us," Moore recalled.

The former couple, their daughters and their significant others, were later joined by Willis' current wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two young daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

Moore called it a special blending of the families and confirmed she's formed her own bond with Willis and his wife Emma's little girls.

"My daughters love their little sisters and for me, our family, regardless what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel ccomfortable with me, and to know me so they also know their sistesr better. It was really sweet and we did have some silly times for sure," she reflected.

Moore said it was an especially fond time because she, Willis and their daughters hadn't had that "immediate" reunion in a long time.

"It was really a blessing," Moore added. "It's everything that's come forward has allowed us to reevaluate what's important and what needs attention that has been overlooked and neglected. It was amazing."

Moore used social media in 2020 to give a peek at the blended families' reunion in Idaho. The family posed together for photos in papjamas, and one post showed the family working on a photo project.

In another, Moore shared a video of her daughters singing together while Scout played the guitar.

Willis and Moore were married from 1987 until their divorce in 2000. Willis went on to wed Emma in 2009, and they renewed their vows 10 years later in 2019. Moore wrote about her split from Willis in her memoir "Inside Out" which came out over a year ago. She spoke of the pair's ability to get along despite their separation.

"I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons," she wrote in the book. "But I didn’t, and neither did he."