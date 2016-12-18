Demi Lovato Wants To Reconnect With SelGo, Tells Why They ‘Grew Apart’

It has been a busy week for the former dynamic duo of Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.

While Lovato was out promoting her latest album, Gomez continued to confuse fans about her relationship status.

The “Heart Attack” singer told MTV news that while she and SelGo have been through a lot since they started their careers together on the child’s program “Barney and Friends,” the two still have "had periods of times when we grew apart, and we just didn't really talk."

However, with everything Lovato has gone through in recent years, she has realized how important her friendship with Gomez is.

"Now we're in a place where we realize that life is so short, and that when you have people in your life that love you so much, then you should just always be around them," Lovato said.

Now that Gomez’s mom is expecting a baby, Lovato especially wants to reconnect.

"And she's gonna be a big sister, and I want to be around for that! So everything about her —she has a great soul, she's talented, she's beautiful, and she will always be really, really close to my heart."

While Gomez has yet to respond to the comments made by her Disney buddy, her recent actions seem to be going against her words when it comes to love.

Just days after Gomez told a Boston radio station she is single and “completely available in every way,” the starlet was seen leaving her ex Justin Bieber’s home.

Gomez looked "happy" as she left her on-again, off-again beau’s Los Angeles pad Tuesday afternoon.

The young couple’s relationship has been a roller coaster in recent months with rumors constantly swirling.

However, last week the “Come And Get It” singer confirmed that she and Bieber are not back together.

