Demi Lovato reflects on frozen yogurt shop drama: 'I’m still learning'

Demi Lovato is working on themselves after facing scrutiny for their social media war with a small frozen yogurt shop in Los Angeles.

The "Cool for the Summer" singer, 28, said during an appearance on "Audacy Check In" via Facebook Live on Thursday that their "emotions got the best of" them during their heated exchanges with The Bigg Chill because they were "so passionate" about calling out diet culture.

"Every time I’ve made a statement over Instagram or Twitter, I felt like it’s gotten lost in translation a little bit," they said. "It was me talking about something I was very passionate about pertaining to the diet culture, and I realized that because I was so passionate … I let my emotions get the best of me and it didn’t allow me to explain where I was coming from as easily as it would have been on a podcast."

Lovato, who came out as non-binary in May, noted that they want to "have conversations where people can see my face, they can hear my voice and they can see that I’m still learning" to avoid a miscommunication.

"I’m by no means an expert on many, many things," they added. "But, I’m willing to learn about it and I’m willing to continue to have conversations that either educate me or others on how to make the world a better place."

Lovato first called out the California froyo shop for offering sugar-free products in April, claiming that seeing the selection had "triggered" them.

"When I messaged this froyo place, originally I wanted to make a point, and I wanted to call out behaviors or branding things that didn’t sit right with me," they said. "As someone who deals with an eating disorder and is in recovery from an eating disorder, I still to this day have a hard time walking into a froyo shop, ordering yogurt and being content with it and keeping it down."

Lovato explained that while they were in the store, it "wasn’t clear" to them that all of the "diet" and "health food" options were "for specific health needs."

"Because it wasn’t clear, I definitely jumped to conclusions and probably shouldn’t have gone about this the way that I have, but I’m willing to talk to this froyo shop to help get the messaging right," they offered.

The Grammy nominee has been open about their struggles with bulimia and body image in the past, even revealing that an old manager had worsened their struggles by hiding food and sugar from them. They also claimed they were not allowed to eat cake on their birthday.

Lovato recently asked fans to stop complimenting them on their weight loss because it triggered them as well.