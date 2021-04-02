Demi Lovato recreates near-fatal overdose in new music video for 'Dancing with the Devil'

Demi Lovato depicted scenes before and after her near-fatal overdose in July 2018 in a new music for her single,"Dancing with the Devil."

The video comes after amid the release of her YouTube documentary of the same name.

At the very start of the 5-minute long video, a message to viewers reads: "This video contains content depicting addiction, drug use, trauma, and sexual abuse which may be triggering for some."

It begins with Lovato lying in a hospital bed hooked up to tubes. It also shows flashbacks from the night prior, where she sips red wine and takes shots of alcohol while wearing a green jacket. Lovato was reportedly wearing a green jacket during the night she was out with friends prior to her overdose and subsequent hospitalization on July 24, 2018.

The video also includes audio from news outlets covering Lovato's 2018 hospitalization for the then-suspected heroin overdose. In one scene, a man believed to be depicting Lovato's drug dealer walks up to her bed, stands over her, turns her on her side before leaving the room.

Moments later, she is being rushed to a hospital.

As of Friday, the first three of four parts of the YouTube documentary have been released. In it, Lovato recalls celebrating a friend's birthday at a party on July 23, 2018. She notes that, at the time, no one knew she was using crack cocaine and heroin. Lovato returned home with some friends and after they left around 5:30 am she called up her drug dealer.

On the morning of July 24th, the singer was discovered by her now-former assistant. The singer was naked, covered in her own vomit, and turning blue. The assistant alerted Lovato's head of security and later snuck away to call 911 which saved Lovato's life.

After being administered Narcan by paramedics, Lovato was rushed to the hospital where she had severely low oxygen levels and had three strokes and a heart attack. Lovato revealed she suffered permanent brain damage, vision impairment, and can no longer drive. She said she woke up in the hospital and couldn't see.

The singer said she wasn't trying to overdose and if her assistant had waited for another five to 10 minutes, Lovato would have died.

Lovato alleges that she was sexually assaulted by her drug dealer the night she overdosed after he gave her "aftermarket pills" which were laced with Fentanyl. She said he left her for dead and she was not able to consent to sex while high.

"That kind of trauma doesn’t go away overnight," she said. "And it doesn’t go away in the first few months of rehab either. That’s something that sticks with you for a while after."

