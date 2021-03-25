Demi Lovato reveals she's had suicidal thoughts her 'whole life'

On the heels of the release of her YouTube documentary "Dancing with the Devil," Demi Lovato is releasing more raw details about her battle with addiction and the suicidal thoughts she's had throughout her life.

The 28-year-old "Sorry Not Sorry" singer and her closest family members and friends get candid in the documentary about her 2018 near-fatal overdose, drugs she was using prior to the fearful incident, and her sexual identity.

In a new interview for People magazine's latest issue, Lovato divulges more details about having thoughts of wanting to take her own life. According to the singer, contemplating suicide is something she's dealt with for decades.

"Suicidal thoughts are something that I've had my whole life, and if it were to ever get dark again, I have an incredible support system," she revealed to the outlet.

The star described herself as an "empath," explaining that she sometimes feels "so deeply and so extreme, to where it does get really dark but I have the support system around me now where I don't let it marinate at all in my thoughts."

Lovato's plan of action when these thoughts occur is to "immediately reach out to people," she says.

"And then from there, we figure out what treatment plan I need, and sometimes it's just going to sleep," she continued. "Sometimes it's journaling, it's a meditation, whatever it is with my treatment team. But I have found many things that help me in those moments."

She noted that she is "prepared" now whereas she wasn't as equipped to do this "a few years ago."

In the first two episodes of the four-part documentary, which aired on March 23, Lovato confessed to intimate details about her life, such as conflicts she had with her late father, Patrick, to battling an eating disorder and being introduced to heroin and crack cocaine prior to her 2018 hospitalization.

Lovato revealed the overdose she survived in July 2018 left her with permanent brain damage and vision impairment. The singer said she wasn't trying to overdose and if her assistant had waited for another five to 10 minutes before calling 911, she would have died.

Months prior to the frightening morning when medical personnel responded to Lovatto's California home, she revealed she had contemplated suicide at the age of 7.

In an interview with Dr. Phil at the time, the musician opened up about harboring suicidal thoughts, struggling to stay sober and her road to recovery.

"The very first time I was suicidal was when I was 7, and I had this fascination with death," she said. "I have experienced things that I have not talked about and don't know if I ever will talk about."

The singer confessed to Dr. Phil that as a child who was struggling with depression and bipolar disorder, she figured there had to be a way to end her suffering. "At 7, I knew that if I were to take my own life that the pain would end."

On Tuesday, the day her documentary premiered, Lovato described the project as "the most honest, transparent, tasteful way" to share her story. She thanked director Michael D. Ratner for helping her to share her truth.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).