Demi Lovato shares intimate selfie in lingerie after filming an 'awkward hilarious sex' scene

Demi Lovato shared a scantily-clad selfie to Instagram on Tuesday after she finished filming a sex scene for the upcoming NBC show "Hungry."

Lovato, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, posed for a selfie wearing a black two-piece lingerie set.

"Had to film a sex scene today," Lovato, 28, captioned the post. "My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately."

"Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I’m in this!!"

DEMI LOVATO POSTS BATHTUB SELFIE, SAYS THEY FEEL ‘SEXIEST’ WHILE NAKED

Lovato said they only posted the selfie because they had a "random burst of body confidence."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that!" the pop star added. "It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex."

Lovato shared an intimate selfie from the bathtub last week.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes… naked," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer captioned the photo.

"Just me in my purest form," Lovato continued. "I don’t always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I’m beyond grateful that in these moments, when I’m most vulnerable, I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is."