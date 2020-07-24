Demi Lovato says she feels 'free' of her 'demons' 2 years after her overdose: 'Thank you God'

Demi Lovato is reflecting on her past and feeling grateful.

The 27-year-old singer took to social media on Friday where she got candid with her fans on how she was feeling, calling the day her "miracle day." The date -- July 24 -- marks Lovato's 2-year anniversary of her near-fatal overdose.

"I'm so blessed to have one," Lovato wrote. "It represents how the [doctors] at Cedar's-Sinai [sic] saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams."

DEMI LOVATO LEANING ON FAITH FOLLOWING NEAR-FATAL OVERDOSE

"Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life," she continued of her new fiancé, Max Ehrich. The actor and Lovato revealed their engagement news on Thursday.

"... I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one," she added.

Lovato noted that over the past couple of years, she's really worked on herself.

"And it's not just because I fell in love (although that didn't hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life," she shared. "Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security."

DEMI LOVATO GETS ENGAGED TO MAX EHRICH IN BEACH PROPOSAL: 'I KNEW I LOVED YOU THE MOMENT I MET YOU'

She added: "Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word 'me' [tattooed] to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can't fully love another without loving yourself first."

Lovato concluded her post by thanking God, her loved ones and fans.

"Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times. Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey. I love you all," she wrote.

Lovato also shared the note on Instagram, where she included a clip of her in the car listening to Paramore's "The Only Exception." Ehrich, 29, took the video on his way to propose to Lovato.

DEMI LOVATO REVEALS SHE ALMOST QUIT MUSIC AFTER 'SCARY' OVERDOSE

"Feeling so grateful so I wrote something... (swipe left) 🤍 ps. @maxehrich took this after telling me to close my eyes on the way to propose to me 🥺🥰 Love you honey..," she captioned the video.

Ehrich also separately commented on the post, sweetly writing: "I couldn't not video this moment. You are the most resilient, strong, compassionate, beautiful angel. I cannot imagine my world without you in it and I'm grateful beyond words that God kept you here. I love you so much and can't wait for our future."

Lovato responded, "I couldn't be more in love with you.. it's not possible. But I'll say the same thing in 10 minutes... I love you infinitely."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lovato and Ehrich were first rumored to be dating in March. The couple has since shared PDA photos of one another while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, seemingly confirming their relationship in May by making a debut in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's "Stuck with U" music video.