Debra Messing blasts 'View' for hosting Trump Jr.: 'Very very disappointing'

Actress Debra Messing criticized "The View," describing the daytime show as "irresponsible" for hosting Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, on Thursday.

"@TheView Why would you bring him on? You trying to be 'balanced?'" she tweeted.

"He and his family have assaulted our country, our democracy, our environment, our national security, moral compass. Very very disappointing and irresponsible decision imo," she added, using the acronym for "in my opinion."

Trump Jr. appeared on "The View" to promote his new book but ended up creating fireworks on other issues as the co-hosts asked him several critical questions.

It's unclear what exactly Messing meant by her tweet but she seemed to imply that having Trump Jr. on the show didn't constitute a form of "balance."

In recent months, Messing made headlines for her anti-Trump advocacy. She and "Will & Grace" co-star Eric McCormack previously called on a media outlet to publicize the names of donors who were attending a fundraiser for President Trump.

That prompted a bold condemnation from "View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who suggested Messing was trying to "blacklist" people in a way that flouted American norms.

"In this country, people can vote for who they want to -- that is one of the great rights of this country," she said in September. "You don’t have to like it but we don’t go after people because we don’t like who they voted for -- we don’t go after them that way. We can talk about issues and stuff, but we don’t print out lists."