Debra Messing blames Trump for coronavirus while citing false stats: 'He puts Americans in mortal danger'

Debra Messing is the latest liberal to blame President Trump for the coronavirus, but there's one small problem with her argument: it's based on inaccurate information, according to a new report.

The 51-year-old actress took to Twitter on Friday in response to a Washington Post article claiming the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is poised to cut its global disease prevention efforts by 80 percent.

"THIS is why Trump MUST GO! He puts Americans in mortal danger," the "Will and Grace" actress tweeted while sharing a link to the article.

However, the article is dated Feb. 1, 2018, and Breitbart reported that the CDC statistic is old news and never happened.

Democratic presidential hopefuls Mike Bloomberg and Joe Biden have recently made similar erroneous claims that Trump cut funding for the CDC.

While Trump proposed cuts to the CDC in his budget blueprint, he was overruled by Congress, and the eventual budget he signed included an increase in funding.

On Wednesday, the president sought to minimize fears at a White House press conference in which he insisted the U.S. is “very, very ready” for a coronavirus outbreak and predicted: “This will end … there’s no reason to be panicked.” Health officials in charge of handling the outbreak, however, have predicted there will be more U.S. cases.

Biden later corrected his comments, but went on to warn that Trump “did not have a plan to deal with how you equip hospitals.” Bloomberg, meanwhile, criticized Trump at a Houston rally on Thursday, accusing him of "burying his head in the sand" and charging that “his failure to prepare is crippling our ability to respond."

Trump is expected to address concerns about the virus and update plans to contain it at a press conference Saturday.

