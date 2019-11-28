'Will & Grace' star joins Ellen Pompeo in blasting NBC amid Gabrielle Union controversy

Television powerhouses Ellen Pompeo and Debra Messing ripped into NBC amid reports that actress Gabrielle Union left "America's Got Talent" after she called out the network's "toxic" work environment.

Messing commented on the controversy on Saturday while relaying Pompeo's criticism of the network.

"Thank you for this @EllenPompeo," she tweeted. "This is disgusting behavior from a network that has been my professional home for decades. Yes, women become 'difficult,' when their insistence on a respectful and professional working environment, is ignored."

As Messing noted, she's spent years at NBC as a co-star on "Will & Grace." She wasn't the only one from NBC to scrutinize the network. The network has come under fire as news surfaced surrounding its handling of the Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer scandals.

Pompeo tweeted: "It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it...has not changed their practices or culture. I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage."

According to a Variety report, Union was repeatedly subject to criticism that her hair styles were "too black" for America's Got Talent's audience.

Messing, on Saturday, called out the "cowardice" and "greed" that helped maintain toxic work environments.

"Addressing a hostile work environment is inconvenient when there is a huge money making machine that is involved. It is cowardice, greed, and protection of the status quo revealed," she tweeted.

"Being 'hands off,' is inexcusable and reflects a laissez faire attitude toward systemic racism and sexism."

Pompeo specifically called out Simon Cowell, the show's creator, and urged her followers to watch a different show. [I]nstead of wack jugglers and messy Simon Cowell watch @ReeseW and Jennifer Anniston in The Morning Show!! Soooo much better. Hard to believe these networks are still getting away with this. Our work continues," she tweeted alongside a heart emoji and Union's twitter handle.

Pop superstar Ariana Grande piled onto the criticism, telling the network to "be better" while retweeting one of Pompeo's posts.

NBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.