De Blasio shrugs off late-night hosts brutally mocking his presidential candidacy

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio shrugged "late-night comics don't bother me" Tuesday after being pounded by late-night hosts since launching his candidacy in the 2020 race.

Last week, comedians had some fun at the expense of de Blasio. "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert referred to the New York Democrat as "Frankenstein's Monster's lawyer" and said that he "pushed his way into the clown car," causing much of his audience to groan.

"You hear the hometown crowd warmly receiving that," Colbert laughed with the New York-based audience.

The CBS star mocked de Blasio's announcement video in which he said that "the good thing about New Yorkers is that they always look the same whether they're really pissed off at you or they like you."

"Mr. Mayor, I have some bad news," Colbert reacted. "They all look the same because they're all really pissed off at you."

Colbert ripped the NYC mayor for polling at a "commanding" zero percent in a recent New Hampshire poll, saying "he's got nowhere to go but home."

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, who also tapes his show in New York, joined in on the mockery.

"After 12 years, today was the final episode of 'The Big Bang Theory,'” Fallon began. "Don’t worry, it was also the beginning of a brand new comedy, 'Bill de Blasio’s Presidential Campaign.'"

Fallon showed his audience the cover of the New York Post showing people supposedly laughing at de Blasio's presidential bid, joking that "those are all the people working at his campaign."

During a CNN interview on Tuesday morning, de Blasio was shown clips of Colbert and Fallon with CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota noting that comics have been "scathing and particularly brutal" towards his candidacy over other 2020 Dems.

“That’s what they do for a living, it’s normal,” de Blasio said.

“You didn’t think there was something a little bit nastier about the reaction to your announcement?” Camerota asked.

"I think this is something to understand about me and my candidacy: mayor of the largest, toughest city in America. I have been for six years. To me, that’s like a walk in the park," de Blasio told Camerota. "I didn’t even notice that because I deal with really tough issues every single day... late-night comics don't bother me."