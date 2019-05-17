Late-night hosts blast Bill de Blasio's 2020 run: He puts the 'blah' in 'de Blasio'

Late-night hosts had some fun on Thursday night at the expense of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's newly-announced presidential run.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" host Jimmy Kimmel began by mocking de Blasio's appearance on "Good Morning America" where he told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that he calls President Trump "Con Don."

"Good one, Bill..." Kimmel reacted sarcastically. "Sick burn. He really puts the 'blah' in 'de Blasio."

Kimmel then showed footage of the protestors that gathered outside of the "Good Morning America" studio expressing their opposition to de Blasio's candidacy and joked that they were holding "campaign signs."

"Maybe he's running for president so that he can get away from all the people who hate him in New York," Kimmel told his audience. "I really don't know what Bill de Blasio is thinking. He has no chance of winning."

"At this point, announcing you're running for president is like announcing you're running a 5K. Good for you, no one cares. Don't take pictures," Kimmel added. "There are now 23 Democrats in the race. And unless one of these guys has a dragon we don't know about, I don't know how any of them come out of this alive."

New York-based "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert also weighed in on De Blasio, who he referred to as "Frankenstein's Monster's lawyer" and how he "pushed his way into the clown car," causing much of his audience to groan.

"You hear the hometown crowd warmly receiving that," Colbert laughed.

The CBS star mocked De Blasio's announcement video where he said that "the good thing about New Yorkers is that they always look the same whether they're really pissed off at you or they like you."

"Mr. Mayor, I have some bad news," Colbert reacted. "They all look the same because they're all really pissed off at you."

Colbert ripped the NYC mayor for polling at a "commanding" zero percent in a recent New Hampshire poll, saying "he's got nowhere to go but home."

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, who also tapes his show in New York, mocked the latest entry in the 2020 field.

"After 12 years, today was the final episode of 'The Big Bang Theory,'” Fallon began. "Don’t worry, it was also the beginning of a brand new comedy, 'Bill de Blasio’s Presidential Campaign.'"

Fallon showed his audience the cover of the New York Post showing people laughing at de Blasio's presidential bid, joking that "those are all the people working at his campaign."