DC Comics to release controversial ‘Second Coming’ of Jesus

A controversial comic series -- dubbed more "blasphemous than biblical" -- is starring Jesus, but the Son of God isn't the superhero, it's Sun-Man.

"Witness the return of Jesus Christ, as He is sent on a most holy mission by God to learn what it takes to be the true messiah of mankind by becoming roommates with the world’s favorite savior: the all-powerful superhero Sun-Man, the Last Son of Krispex!" the plot summary reads. "But when Christ returns to Earth, he’s shocked to discover what has become of his gospel—and now, he aims to set the record straight."

COST OF PRAYER: NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY PAYS $285G FOR OPENING MEETING IN JESUS' NAME

The Second Coming series, published under DC Vertigo, the adult graphic comic arm of DC Comics, written by Mark Russell and illustrated by artist Richard Pace, will be released in March.

The comic reimagines why Jesus left earth the first time and is coming back again.

"The conceit is that God was so upset with Jesus’ performance the first time he came to Earth since he was arrested so soon and crucified shortly after, that he has kept him locked-up since then," he told Bleeding Cool, a comic-focused news site. "God then sees this superhero on Earth a few thousand years later and says, 'that’s what I wanted for you!'"

'THANK YOU, JESUS': MAN'S TRUCK GOES UP IN FLAMES BUT BIBLE LEFT INSIDE WAS UNSCATHED

Russell, the author of "God Is Disappointed in You" and "Apocrypha Now," said the comic is a commentary on how Christians misunderstand the Bible and Jesus today.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Christian religion doesn’t really base itself on what he taught, particularly in the modern Evangelical megachurches," Russell said. "They have him more as a mascot on t-shirts to prove they’re on the winning team. [Second Coming] is about Jesus coming down and being appalled by what he sees has been done in his name by Christianity in the last 2,000 years."