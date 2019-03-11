'Days of Our Lives,' '90210' star Jed Allan dead at 84

Jed Allan, who acted in numerous daytime soaps, including “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “Santa Barbara,” has died. He was 84.

“So sorry to post the very sad news of my fathers passing tonight,” Allan’s son, Rick, posted on Facebook Saturday night. “He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others.”

Born Mar. 1, 1935, Allan’s first soap roles came in 1964 as Ace Hubbard and Paul Britton, respectively, on Roy Winsor’s CBS series “Love of Life” and “Secret Storm.” In 1971, he joined “Days of Our Lives” as attorney Don Craig, a role that ended in 1985 as the series’ creators wanted to turn over the cast of characters to focus on younger roles. Allan’s work on “Days of Our Lives” earned him a daytime Emmy nod for outstanding actor in 1979.

From 1988-1993, Allan played C.C. Capwell in “Santa Barbara,” the head of the Capwell clan and Robin Wright’s father. After departing the NBC series, he joined “Beverly Hills 90210” in the recurring role of Rush Sanders.

Allan also had several guest spots on series like “Adam-12,” “CSI: Miami,” “Six Feet Under,” and “The Streets of San Francisco.” His best-known non-soap work was as Forest Ranger Scott Turner on “Lassie,” a role he played from 1968-1970.

Allan is survived by three sons, Rick, Mitch, and Dean. He was married to his wife Toby Brown from Sept. 21, 1958 until her death in 2001.