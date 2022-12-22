'Days of Our Lives' actress Tamara Braun announces she is leaving the show: 'Thanks for all the love'

"Days of Our Lives" actress Tamara Braun is preparing for a new chapter in her career.

Ahead of Tuesday night's episode of the soap opera, the actress told her fans to be sure to tune into that night's show to see her character's send-off. She celebrated her final appearance on the show with an Instagram post commemorating her final two years on the soap and thanking her fans for their support.

"Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem. Thought I’d share some of my memories from the last (almost) two years," she wrote. "Thanks for all the love and support you continue to show me. I will miss you all!! Wait, I’ll still be here, you can find me on IG!! Much love."

The Instagram post featured a video slideshow full of behind-the-scenes pictures taken over the last two years, including selfies of Braun in wigs and special effects makeup, and some of her having fun with her castmates in between scenes.

Braun noted the video "starts at the end and ends at the start with my first nasal swab. Oh Covid!!" She ended the slideshow with a video of her in her car recovering from the nasal swab, wondering if anyone actually enjoys it. She also wore face shields and masks throughout the video.

The slideshow was backed by Cheryl Lynn's hit song "Got To Be Real."

Braun first appeared as Ava Vitali on "Days of Our Lives" in 2008 as part of a storyline in which her character was stalking Stephen Nichols’ character Steve Johnson. Her 2008 storyline lasted one season. However, it was enough to earn her her first Daytime Emmy Award as outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 2009.

She returned to the soap opera, not as Ava, but as Taylor Walker, taking over for Natalia Livingston when she decided to leave the show. Braun decided to return as part of the show's 50th anniversary celebration, choosing to leave once again in 2016, when her character was killed off in a fire.

In 2017, Braun returned to the show after it was revealed her character survived the fire she was believed to have died in. She left the show again, only to return again in 2020.

This was not the first soap opera gig for Braun. Before landing the role of Ava, she appeared on "All My Children" as Reese Williams, who she played from 2008 to 2009. Reese was introduced on the show as the character Brenda's love interest and then later revealed the two were expecting a child they planned to raise together. Plans went astray, and the character moved to Paris.

She also starred as Carly and Dr. Kim Nero in "General Hospital." Braun took over the role of Carly from Sarah Joy Brown in 2001 and stayed in the role until 2005, returning for one year in 2014. In 2017, she returned to the show as Dr. Kim Nero, often acting alongside the new Carly, before leaving the show again in 2019.

Most recently, Braun was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021 for her work as Ava in "Days of Our Lives." Her farewell announcement was met with nothing but love, with Phillip Bloc writing, "So bittersweet. as one character goes another will show up looking forward to see who you'll be next."

"Man, I got emotional watching Ava today and that was before I found out that was your final scene," one fan commented. "Hopefully you’ll be back sooner rather than later."