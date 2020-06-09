'Days of Our Lives' star Judi Evans nearly had both legs amputated after contracting coronavirus

"Days of Our Lives" star Judi Evans ran into serious complications after contracting the coronavirus, Fox News has learned.

Evans, 55, known for her role as Adrienne Kiriakis on the long-running soap show, has been hospitalized for over 20 days following a horse-riding accident, her publicist, Howie Simon, confirmed to Fox News. While there, the soap star has contracted COVID-19 and nearly had both of her legs amputated.

"She is still in the hospital and she is still having issues with blood clotting easily because of contracting COVID-19, however she has tested negatively the last several days, so that is a positive sign," Simon told us.



Simon, who has kept soap fans abreast on Evans' health via his social media accounts, said doctors found "COVID-related blood clots" in Evans' legs and both were "nearly amputated" on two separate occasions.

She's also exhibited "mild" symptoms of a fever, body aches and a cough.

Despite her health woes, Simon said he's spoken to Evans recently and she appears to be back to her normal funny self. He added that Evans is especially grateful for all of the well wishes she continues to receive.

"She does value and appreciate all the prayers on her behalf. She said she really believes it was the reason she has been able to get through this," Simon added.

Evans has appeared on more than 600 episodes "Days of Our Lives," according to her IMDB page. She's also held roles on "As the World Turns" and "Guiding Light" in addition to a number of television and film credits.