‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci honors late husband Helmut Huber at Daytime Emmy Awards

Susan Lucci is remembering her beloved husband Helmut Huber.

On Friday, the "All My Children" star gave a touching speech about the 84-year-old, who passed away in March, while introducing the in memoriam segment at the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards in California.

"I am so happy to be here with you tonight celebrating the people that we love and lost this year," the 75-year-old told the audience at the Pasadena Convention Center.

"I send my sympathy to my heart to the loved ones of those we pay tribute to tonight," Lucci continued. "My husband, Helmet Huber, was a larger-than-life force of nature. He was a confident caregiver who knew exactly how to make things happen and to keep us all laughing at the same time. Helmut loved and was so proud of our magnificent children and our grandchildren."

The soap opera actress described Huber as the love of her life.

"They say that grief is the price we pay for love," said Lucci. "Well, grief is an excruciating price, but I would not give up even one second of the love."

Huber and Lucci tied the knot in 1969. They were married for 53 years.

"Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him," a spokesperson for Lucci told Fox News Digital at the time of the TV producer’s death. "He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

A representative for the family told People magazine that Huber died peacefully.

"A family man, he was a loyal friend and loved them deeply," shared the rep. "With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest. Mr. Huber, who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria, was a first-rate skier and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club."

According to the outlet, he is survived by the star, as well as two sons, two daughters, his brother, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In place of flowers, the family requested contributions to the American Stroke Association in support of stroke awareness and research.

The outlet noted that Huber, born in October 1937, became a U.S. citizen in January 1994. He was asked to join the Austrian Ski Team. However, he completed his apprenticeship at the Hotel Maria Theresia. Huber later studied at L'Ecole Hoteliere in Lausanne, Switzerland, and graduated at the top of his class.

He came to North America at age 21 and embarked on his career in Canada before heading to New York at 23. The outlet shared that Huber improved his English by watching John Wayne and Humphrey Bogart films. He later became Lucci’s manager and the CEO of Pine Valley Productions.

In 2020, Lucci told Fox News Digital that Huber never left her side.

"I got really lucky because I married somebody who is smart and handsome, and he’s very confident and he has a great sense of humor," she said at the time. "And, fortunately, he’s not only been supportive, which is a lovely word. He’s been with me, really with me hands-on and right there. He’s really been a rock, and I got lucky because how could I know all that going in? I was 22."