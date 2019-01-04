Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell tear up in romantic exchange on 'Ellen' for his birthday

Actress Kristin Bell brought husband and actor Dax Shepard to tears during his birthday appearance on "The Ellen Show" Thursday.

In a parody segment called "Dr. Dax," host Ellen DeGeneres fields audience questions about relationships for Shepard to answer.

Bell surprised her husband when she stood up with a question, and a romantic exchange ensued, causing them both to tear up in emotion.

"What would you recommend getting someone very special, like a spouse, for their birthday?" the "Frozen" star asked. "Or how would you spoil them on their birthday?"

"I would say please, please, please, give that person love and support for 11 years," the "Parenthood" actor, who turned 44, said. "Give them two beautiful baby girls, and you're good."

The couple married in 2013 and share daughters Delta, 4 and Lincoln, 5.