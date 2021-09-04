David Spade says cancel culture has made his jokes dry: 'I'm not' as funny

Today's culture climate has David Spade holding back.

The comedian, 57, opened up about cancel culture when stopped by TMZ cameras on Friday and it appears he too is feeling the dangers of the movement.

Spade admitted that he's just as worried about his present jokes as he is his past.

"I worry about my last standup set!" Spade told a photographer. "I try to do stuff that's a little rough around the edges. That's the whole idea, and then if someone picks it up I guess I just cross my fingers and say it's under the guise of comedy. My whole life is. Everything I say is basically for a joke."

DAVID SPADE TALKS ABOUT THE DANGERS OF CANCEL CULTURE FOR COMEDIANS: 'I HOPE COMICS ARE ALLOWED TO BE COMICS'

Spade recently wrapped a guest-hosting stint on " Bachelor In Paradise " after regular host Chris Harrison departed the franchise amid a racism scandal . When Spade was asked how he remains funny in such a vulnerable climate for comics, he replied, "I'm not."

"I'm pulling from the same seven jokes were all allowed to use. I just turned into Marlon Blando," he cracked. "That's what they want. They don't want you to shake the tree and I like guys that are still doing it and some people are just grandfathered in and they get to do it. I'm glad there's comics still doing it."

Speaking of getting canceled, Spade also weighed in on Mike Richards, the former executive producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" who parted ways with Sony after derogatory comments he made about women, Asians and more in a podcast in 2013-14 resurfaced.

"Well I just know that that's the way it is. I think he took himself out of the host job trying to salvage his career. I mean, it just unraveled," said Spade.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG CRITICIZES CANCEL CULTURE: 'THE TRUTH DOESN’T SEEM TO MATTER'

Spade also implied the notion that the possibility of getting canceled may not ever go away.

"The hard part is if any good luck happens to anyone there's a team of people digging through their life to make sure they take them down and that's the hard part. Who's doing that? Who has time? Who cares enough? That's a tough life. You dig under anybody in the world, you find something," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This isn't the first time Spade addressed cancel culture. In a recent interview with Variety about his time on "Bachelor in Paradise," Spade noted that "Bachelor" producer Mike Fleiss gave him the freedom to say what he wanted during his time on the show, even if that meant lightly mocking the series. While the former " Saturday Night Live " cast member enjoyed his freedom as a guest host, he was asked about the fact that many comedians find themselves under more restrictions than ever these days.

"It’s very dicey. It’s very tricky," Spade responded. "You used to have to say anything to go as far as you could, to push the envelope, to get attention, and people would be like, ‘I like this guy. He’s pushing it.’ And in comedy clubs, audiences really appreciate that."

He added: "Now you say the one wrong move and you’re canceled. It’s a very tough world out there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spade got his big break in comedy in 1990 on "SNL." He recently announced he's going on tour.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.