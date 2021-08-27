Whoopi Goldberg criticizes cancel culture: 'The truth doesn’t seem to matter'

Whoopi Goldberg isn't a fan of cancel culture.

The EGOT-winner, 65, addressed the social phenomenon at the Edinburgh TV Festival this week. Per Variety, Goldberg said she feels like "the truth doesn’t seem to matter as much these days."

"The View" co-host was asked about her own experience with cancel culture after allegedly making a joke about President George W. Bush in 2004 at a fund-raising event.

"I would describe that situation as a lot of people covering their backsides, because the joke was never about him," Goldberg recalled. "But no one ever stood up and said, ‘Hey, here’s what actually happened.’ And they put it in the newspaper. And you notice, they’d never seen what I exactly said, or what I said at all. But all somebody has to do is say you said it."

"Because there is cancel culture, people will call or text and say, ‘I’m not buying your product. This is who you have talking about your product, me and my 5 million followers, if you keep her, we’re not going to buy your car, or we’re not going to buy your shampoo or we’re not going to buy your toothbrush or we’re not going to buy your Pampers," Goldberg mused.

She was out of work for five years until Barbara Walters offered Goldberg a spot on "The View."

"Lucky for me, Barbara Walters offered me a job and said, ‘Hey, would you like to do this?’" the entertainer recalled. "And I was like, ‘You know, I’m not in favor in the general public.’ [Barbara] said, ‘You’ll be perfect.’"

Goldberg isn't the first celeb to speak out against cancel culture.

Actress Sharon Stone said on the SiriusXM "Just Jenny" podcast, "I think cancel culture is the stupidest thing I have ever seen happen."

"I think when people say things that they feel and mean, and it's offensive to you, it's a brilliant opportunity for everyone to learn and grow and understand each other," the 63-year-old shared.

Comedian Billy Crystal also weighed in on cancel culture during an interview with the New York Post.

"It’s becoming a minefield and I get it," the former Oscar host, 73, said. "I don’t like it, I understand it. … I just keep doing what I’m doing and that’s all you can do right now."

He added: "It’s a totally different world [now] and it doesn’t mean you have to like it."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.