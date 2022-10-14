Behati Prinsloo returns to social media with candid post after Adam Levine cheating allegations

Behati Prinsloo made her return to social media Friday, seemingly sending haters a message after the cheating scandal involving her husband, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

In a picture posted on her Instagram story, Prinsloo sticks her middle finger up to a camera.

The picture, which also shows Prinsloo sticking out her tongue, is a throwback from a Victoria’s Secret fashion show. She is wearing a black shirt paired with jean shorts and a pair of black tights.

Social media went into a frenzy last month when influencer and model Sumner Stroh made a TikTok video accusing Levine of sending her flirty messages on Instagram and also engaging in a physical affair with her for a year. She claims he told her his marriage to Prinsloo was over, and they had gone their separate ways.

Stroh continued to say she broke off the affair when she realized he and Prinsloo were still married. But that allegedly did not stop Levine from continuing to message her. She even claimed he reached out to her after finding out his wife was pregnant with his third child saying he wanted to name the baby after her.

After Stroh’s TikTok picked up traction, other women began accusing Levine of sending them flirty messages.

While Levine denied ever physically engaging in an affair, he did admit to having "crossed the line." In the same statement, he also apologized to his wife for his mistakes.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine said.

"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he added. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make … we will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Many celebrities took issue with his apology, suggesting it sounded more like Levine was sorry he got caught. "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause didn’t appreciate his use of the word "we" in his apology.

"When apologizing for cheating publicly I hate the - we will get through it together part from a man," Stause tweeted. "Don’t speak for her. You’ve done enough."

However, the couple has continued to put on a united front, having been photographed out together multiple times post-scandal.

Prinsloo and Levine, who are already parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, are expecting their third child together.