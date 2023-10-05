Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

David Beckham's documentary with Victoria: Top bombshells from affair allegations to kidnapping threats

Beckham and his wife Victoria put their lives on display in new docuseries 'Beckham'

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
David Beckham is taking a trip down memory lane and sharing the good, the bad and the ugly.

In the newly released Netflix docuseries "Beckham," the legendary soccer player shares how he was first introduced to the sport, his romance with his wife "Posh Spice" Victoria Beckham and how family is the most important thing to him.

The four-part series, directed by Fisher Stevens, includes present day interviews with David, Victoria, David's parents and past teammates. Stevens illustrates everything from how Beckham had an issue with saving his money, to how he dealt with being accused of disgracing his country, to being labeled the "new Charles and Diana."

DAVID BECKHAM CALLS OUT WIFE VICTORIA FOR CLAIMING SHE GREW UP ‘WORKING CLASS’ DESPITE DAD'S ROLLS-ROYCE

Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham attended the "Beckham" U.K. premiere on Oct. 3. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole)

Below are some of the biggest bombshells from the new docuseries.

David and Victoria – love at first sight

There is no question David and Victoria "fancied" each other the moment they met, but the soccer star was crushing on the Spice Girl long before that.

In the first episode of the show, David recalls being with his Manchester United teammate, Gary Neville, when they first saw the Spice Girls on television.

Victoria Beckham and David in the UK

Victoria Adams and David Beckham first met in 1997. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

 "I turned 'round to Gary and went, 'See that one there? I'm gonna marry that one,'" David recalled. "We're laughing and joking, and I'm like, 'No. I'm gonna marry that one.'"

Neville joked, "I suppose most blokes have done that, looked at the television and gone, 'I like her.' You don't f---ing end up with them!"

The Spice Girls backstage

Spice Girls photographed in 1997. (Getty Images)

Victoria attended a match in 1997 and met David after the game. She shared that she wrote her phone number down on a plane ticket, handed it to him and said, "you better call me."

After the pair first met, there was no keeping them apart.

David and Victoria Beckham kissing

David Beckham and Victoria Adams were inseparable from the moment they met. (Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Victoria's manager advised her not to be photographed with Beckham at the beginning of their relationship, so the couple would meet discreetly in "car parks." David shared that the couple had their first kiss in his BMW.

Many people in David's life began to worry once they saw how committed he was to Victoria.

Victoria Beckham showing off her wedding ring with David Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham tied the knot in 1999. (Photo by John Giles - PA Images)

"He was like an addict," Neville said. "He would drive four hours to spend 20 minutes with her."

David admitted, "I didn't care when I saw her, how much I saw her. If it was me driving down to London to see her for seven minutes, I did it."

David and Victoria – who were quickly dubbed "Posh and Becks" – wed in 1999 and share four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The Beckhams

From left to right, Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the U.K. premiere of "Beckham." (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

David's 1998 World Cup elimination

"Beckham" dives into David's life, which includes a major focus on his impressive soccer career.

Despite his countless successes, a key moment in Beckham's career was England's match against longtime rival, Argentina, in 1998.

David was fouled by Argentinian player Diego Simeone and retaliated by kicking him in the back of the leg. Simeone dramatically fell to the ground, and the referee gave Beckham a red card.

David Beckham, Diego Simeone 1998

David Beckham shakes hand with Argentinian Diego Simeone at the end of the first round match Argentina/England of the 2002 FIFA World Cup. (Odd Andersen/AFP)

David was removed from the game, and England lost the match, which eliminated them from the 1998 World Cup.

Victoria reveals in the docuseries that the night before that important game, she called David and shared that she was pregnant with the couple's first child. 

When David returned to England after the game, he was blamed for the loss, accused of disgracing his country and admitted he became "clinically depressed" after being harassed and bullied.

"He was absolutely broken. He was in pieces," Victoria said. "He was really depressed, absolutely clinically depressed. It pained me so much, I still want to kill these people."

David Beckham red card

David Beckham got a red card against Argentina in 1998, which resulted in him being kicked out of the game. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside)

David added, "I don’t think I have ever talked about it, just because I can’t. I find it hard to talk through what I went through because it was so extreme. To walk down the street and to see people look at you in a certain way, spit at you, abuse you, come up to your face and say some of the things they said, that is difficult. I wasn’t eating, I wasn’t sleeping. I was a mess. I didn’t know what to do."

David was receiving death threats when Victoria gave birth to their first son. Beckham was so worried about something happening to his family, he slept with his back against the hospital room door.

"The moment he came out, I all of sudden thought, 'How am I going to protect him?'" David recalled. "That night, Brooklyn slept next to Victoria. Victoria was like, 'Come on, squeeze on the bed with me,' and I was like, 'Absolutely not, I’m sleeping with my head against the door.' Because I was paranoid that someone was gonna steal him."

David Beckham in 2023

David Beckham revealed that he was "abused" after the England versus Argentina game in 1998. (Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

Victoria revealed the couple was not only getting death threats, but also kidnapping threats.

"We were getting kidnapping threats, right from when we had Brooklyn," she said. "I mean, you can’t even explain how that feels, because we couldn’t hide."

Glenn Hoddle has not been forgiven

Former England soccer manager, Glenn Hoddle, has not been forgiven by the women in David's life.

Following the devastating loss in 1998, Hoddle publicly fueled the national hatred for Beckham and blamed the loss on him.

Glenn Hoddle

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle publicly blamed David Beckham for the team's elimination from the 1998 World Cup. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside)

"Glenn Hoddle didn’t come out and try and protect David," Victoria said in the series. "And how old was David, 23? You’re a kid at 23. And Glenn Hoddle was a man."

She added, "Well, I wouldn’t even call him a man actually… he was an older person."

David's mother, Sandra West, echoed her daughter-in-law's comments and said, "Hoddle is on my hit-list… of people that upset me. I thought, ‘What have you done?’ He made it that it was David’s fault. And we’d been used to a manager… Alex Ferguson never spoke about his team."

David Beckham with mom Sandra

David Beckham's mother, Sandra, has never forgiven former England soccer manager Glenn Hoddle. (Getty Images)

Cheating rumors

In 2003, David was traded to Real Madrid and moved to Spain. Since the couple's relationship was often scrutinized in the media, Victoria was slammed for not immediately moving with David.

DAVID BECKHAM'S WIFE VICTORIA ADMITS SHE ‘RESENTED’ SOCCER STAR DURING ‘CIRCUS’ THAT FOLLOWED AFFAIR RUMORS

"Did I resent David? If I am being totally honest, yes I did," Victoria said in the series. "It was probably, if I’m being honest, the most unhappy I have ever been in my life. It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I chose to internalize a lot of it because I was always mindful of a focus that he needed."

Victoria and David Beckham at an event

David and Victoria Beckham discussed the cheating rumors that circulated in 2003 for the first time in the docuseries. (John Shearer/WireImage)

Although the couple did not mention the woman by name in the docuseries, things took a turn for the worse once David's former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, came forward about an alleged, four-month affair with him once he moved to Spain.

For the first time, Victoria spoke about the cheating allegations and shared that it was "100 percent" the hardest time in their marriage.

"It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us," Victoria said.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham said the cheating allegations marked the hardest time in the couple's marriage. (Photo by David M. Benett)

David added, "When I first moved to Spain, it was difficult because I had been part of a club and a family [at Manchester United] for my whole career, from the age of 15 to when I was 27. I get sold overnight, the next minute I’m in a city, I don’t speak the language. More importantly, I didn’t have my family."

"Every time that we woke up we felt there was something else... we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning," he clarified. "I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty."

He continued, "Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for."

David Beckham in 2023

David Beckham has always denied accusations of infidelity. (JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

David has always denied the infidelity.

"During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life," he said in a statement released at the time. "The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts."

David almost missed the birth of his third son due to a Jennifer Lopez photo shoot

David nearly missed the birth of his third son, Cruz, in 2005 because he was caught up in a photo shoot with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.

In the confessional style interview, Victoria said, "I was like, ‘Seriously, I’m about to burst.'" 

She continued, "I’m on bed rest. Are you kidding me?! You’ve got a damn photo shoot with Jennifer Lopez who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby.'"

David Beckham, Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez

David Beckham, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez promote their Pepsi Advertisement in Madrid.  (Photo by Justin Goff UK Press)

Posh Spice revealed the moment she saw the picture of David with Lopez and Beyoncé plastered on the cover of a newspaper.

"So, I had my C-section and I remember lying there, I don’t feel at my most gorgeous, let’s just say, and I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper, which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé," she recalled. "And the headline was, ‘What would Posh say?’"

Her response: "Let me tell you what Posh would say. Posh was pissed off!"

Victoria claims she grew up ‘working class’

In the series, David jokingly called out his wife Victoria Beckham for claiming she was "working class."

"I just fancied him, and it was as simple as that," Victoria explained about how they fell in love. "I think also we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work very hard, we’re very working class." 

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham after their engagement

Victoria Beckham claimed she grew up "working class" in the series and David Beckham jokingly mocked her. (John Giles - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Be honest!" David called out from a separate room. 

"I am being honest," Victoria replied, before David chimed in with, "What car did your dad drive you to school in?" 

Victoria stumbled through her response, first saying, "It's not a simple answer" and then, "It depends." 

Eventually she admitted, "OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce."

Victoria Beckham and son Cruz Beckham

Cruz Beckham was born in 2005. Here he is pictured with mom Victoria Beckham in Paris on Sept. 30. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

David is a beekeeping enthusiast

An unexpected revelation from the show is David's current hobby – beekeeping.

At the Beckham home, David tends to his own bees and is currently creating his own honey company.

Jokingly, Victoria shared that she came up with the company's name, "DB Sticky Stuff."

When David was asked if he has any other hobbies, he simply replied, "Lego."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

