Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

King Charles III

David Beckham edges closer to knighthood at King Charles event with Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet

David Beckham's attendance fuels speculation of upcoming knighthood that would make Victoria 'Lady Beckham'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
King Charles returns home after hospitalization from cancer treatment side effects Video

King Charles returns home after hospitalization from cancer treatment side effects

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan gives an update on King Charles after he was hospitalized for temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several stars joined King Charles III to mark a special occasion.

On Thursday, the British monarch hosted the King‘s Foundation's annual awards ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London. The organization is marking its 35th year, People magazine reported.

David Beckham, Kate Winslet and Meryl Streep were among the famous faces spotted at the event, which featured 200 guests. Stanley Tucci and Penny Lancaster were also in attendance.

KING CHARLES EXPECTED TO KNIGHT DAVID BECKHAM AS BOTH NAVIGATE FAMILY FEUDS

King Charles chatting with a smiling Kate Winslet and Meryl Streep.

David Beckham, Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet meet with King Charles III during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony on June 12, 2025. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Beckham’s appearance is notable as the 50-year-old is reportedly gearing up to be knighted by the king. His wife, Victoria Beckham, would then be known as "Lady Beckham." The co-owner of Inter Miami CF and Salford City became an ambassador for the foundation in 2024.

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for the Beckhams and Buckingham Palace for comment.

According to People, the charity has trained more than 115,000 students in traditional craft and environmental education over its 35-year tenure. The outlet noted that it has positively affected more than 500,000 lives through sustainable urban planning.

Raymond Blanc, Alan Titchmarsh and Penny Lancaster having fun with each other.

Raymond Blanc, left, Alan Titchmarsh and Penny Lancaster attend the King's Foundation Awards ceremony on the 35th anniversary. Lancaster is married to Rod Stewart. (Chris J. Ratcliffe - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The King’s Foundation was begun by Charles, 76, in 1990 when he was the Prince of Wales. His goal was to support "communities where people, places and the planet can coexist harmoniously." 

Today, the charity offers educational courses for almost 15,000 students annually, overseas projects revitalizing communities and historic buildings, and health and well-being programs for nearly 2,000 people every year.

A close-up of Kate Winslet chatting with King Charles III and smiling.

Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet have met King Charles on previous occasions. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The king presented the King Charles III Harmony Award to Professor Muhammad Yunus from Bangladesh, People reported. The 2006 Nobel Peace laureate has founded more than 50 social business companies and encouraged sustainable projects.

In 2024, Beckham announced in a statement that he was eager to work with the foundation to help inspire young people in his home country.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meryl Streep, David Beckham and Kate Winslet standing next to each other and smiling.

Meryl Streep, David Beckham and Kate Winslet were all smiles as they were welcomed by King Charles III. (Chris J. Ratcliffe - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work," Beckham said at the time.

"I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons, and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature," he shared.

"Having developed a love for the countryside, I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which [are] so central to the Foundation’s work," he added.

King Charles with his guests as they're all smiles at St. James's Palace.

David Beckham, Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet stand by King Charles III during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The star received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2003. The Guardian also pointed out that the former Manchester United player was put forward to receive a knighthood over 10 years ago when he was nominated in 2011.

In addition to playing for England’s national soccer team over 100 times, Beckham has been recognized for his charitable work with children from underprivileged backgrounds, People magazine reported.

"It is utterly ridiculous that it has taken until now to honor David Beckham, who is something of a phenomenon, with a knighthood," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams previously told Fox News Digital.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

David Beckham bowing to King Charles.

David Beckham bows and shakes hands with King Charles III. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"He has done a great deal for charity, especially UNICEF, and was involved in bringing the Olympic Games to London in 2012," he shared. "The value of his endorsement is simply amazing. From his tattoos to his footwear, there is a fascination with everything about him. His wife, Victoria, who also received an OBE for her work as a designer, was a member of the Spice Girls, one of the most successful girl bands of all time."

WATCH: KING CHARLES RETURNS HOME AFTER HOSPITALIZATION FROM CANCER TREATMENT SIDE EFFECTS

King Charles returns home after hospitalization from cancer treatment side effects Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just last month, Beckham joined Charles at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show in London, People reported. The outlet noted that Beckham was wearing a rose that was named in the king’s honor. 

He previously attended the King Foundation’s celebratory dinner at Highgrove House, the king’s family residence, with Victoria, 51, in February.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending