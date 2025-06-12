David Beckham edges closer to knighthood at King Charles event with Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several stars joined King Charles III to mark a special occasion.

On Thursday, the British monarch hosted the King‘s Foundation's annual awards ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London. The organization is marking its 35th year, People magazine reported.

David Beckham, Kate Winslet and Meryl Streep were among the famous faces spotted at the event, which featured 200 guests. Stanley Tucci and Penny Lancaster were also in attendance.

Beckham’s appearance is notable as the 50-year-old is reportedly gearing up to be knighted by the king. His wife, Victoria Beckham, would then be known as "Lady Beckham." The co-owner of Inter Miami CF and Salford City became an ambassador for the foundation in 2024.

According to People, the charity has trained more than 115,000 students in traditional craft and environmental education over its 35-year tenure. The outlet noted that it has positively affected more than 500,000 lives through sustainable urban planning.

The King’s Foundation was begun by Charles, 76, in 1990 when he was the Prince of Wales. His goal was to support "communities where people, places and the planet can coexist harmoniously."

Today, the charity offers educational courses for almost 15,000 students annually, overseas projects revitalizing communities and historic buildings, and health and well-being programs for nearly 2,000 people every year.

The king presented the King Charles III Harmony Award to Professor Muhammad Yunus from Bangladesh, People reported. The 2006 Nobel Peace laureate has founded more than 50 social business companies and encouraged sustainable projects.

In 2024, Beckham announced in a statement that he was eager to work with the foundation to help inspire young people in his home country.

"I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work," Beckham said at the time.

"I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons, and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature," he shared.

"Having developed a love for the countryside, I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which [are] so central to the Foundation’s work," he added.

The star received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2003. The Guardian also pointed out that the former Manchester United player was put forward to receive a knighthood over 10 years ago when he was nominated in 2011.

In addition to playing for England’s national soccer team over 100 times, Beckham has been recognized for his charitable work with children from underprivileged backgrounds, People magazine reported.

"It is utterly ridiculous that it has taken until now to honor David Beckham, who is something of a phenomenon, with a knighthood," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams previously told Fox News Digital.

"He has done a great deal for charity, especially UNICEF, and was involved in bringing the Olympic Games to London in 2012," he shared. "The value of his endorsement is simply amazing. From his tattoos to his footwear, there is a fascination with everything about him. His wife, Victoria, who also received an OBE for her work as a designer, was a member of the Spice Girls, one of the most successful girl bands of all time."

Just last month, Beckham joined Charles at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show in London, People reported. The outlet noted that Beckham was wearing a rose that was named in the king’s honor.

He previously attended the King Foundation’s celebratory dinner at Highgrove House, the king’s family residence, with Victoria, 51, in February.