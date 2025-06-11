King Charles expected to knight David Beckham as both navigate family feuds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

David Beckham’s relationship with King Charles III has reportedly grown stronger than ever as both men endure family feuds.

Multiple outlets in the U.K. have recently reported that the co-owner of Inter Miami CF and Salford City will be knighted by the king, 76, for his soccer career and contributions to the U.K. His wife, Victoria Beckham, would then become "Lady Beckham."

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for the Beckhams and Buckingham Palace for comment.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY HOST BROOKLYN BECKHAM, NICOLA PELTZ AMID FAMILY TENSIONS ON BOTH SIDES: REPORT

"David’s relationship with King Charles III has grown stronger in recent years, especially through their shared interest in beekeeping and environmental sustainability," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "David even gifted the king a jar of homemade honey as a coronation gift and was recently appointed as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation."

"Interestingly, there are parallels between the Beckhams’ family feud and the Sussexes', similarities in generational divides and public perception," Fordwich shared. "The Beckhams’ public alignment with the royals reinforces them as loyal subjects and national icons."

Beckham’s honor is coming as reported tensions involving his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have been making headlines. The couple have reportedly distanced themselves, fueling rumors of a family rift.

The king’s younger son, Prince Harry, also told the BBC in May that he’s ready to reconcile with his family, but the patriarch won’t speak with him.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace.

"David and Victoria’s stalwart support and loyalty towards the royals via public support, charitable works and personal friendships is in stark contrast to their deliberate distance and resulting estrangement from Harry and Meghan," Fordwich claimed.

"This knighthood not only cements David’s legacy but also symbolically unites two prominent British families amid ongoing public scrutiny and internal drama," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Brooklyn and Peltz have been noticeably missing from the Beckham family’s gatherings, including Beckham’s 50th birthday bash, People reported. According to the outlet, the pair were invited, but there are "tensions" between the young couple and the family. Still, "the relationship is definitely not beyond repair."

Brooklyn said "I do" to Peltz, an American actress, in 2022. They have been together since 2019. According to reports, Peltz has bumped heads with her famous in-laws, sparking rumors of an ongoing rift.

Similarly, the Sussexes have faced their own very public family issues.

Following their royal exit, they aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s tell-all 2023 memoir, "Spare," filled with private details and embarrassing revelations about the House of Windsor, made things worse. Sources close to Harry previously told People magazine that the king, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, won’t respond to the 40-year-old's letters or phone calls.

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY LOOKING TO RECONCILE WITH KING CHARLES, ROYAL FAMILY

Harry and Meghan remain estranged from the royal family. Like Peltz, Meghan, a former American actress, has been blamed for tensions between Harry and his family.

"Rumors about Brooklyn Beckham’s reported feud within his family are not relevant," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "The Beckhams are a unique pair who have the level of global influence the Sussexes can only dream of."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that the Beckhams have been loyal to the monarchy over the years.

"It would be a mistake to compare them to the status of Harry and Meghan, who have a royal background," said Turner. "…the Beckhams have supported Harry in the past but have leaned towards Prince William and Kate Middleton."

Beckham’s knighthood has been a long time coming.

The star received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2003, People magazine reported. The Guardian also pointed out that the former Manchester United player was put forward to receive a knighthood over 10 years ago when he was nominated in 2011.

In addition to playing for England’s national soccer team over 100 times, Beckham has been recognized for his charitable work with children from underprivileged backgrounds, People magazine reported.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

According to the outlet, he’s been an ambassador for UNICEF since 2005, played an important role in the 2012 Olympics and became an ambassador for the King’s Foundation, Charles’s charity, in 2024. In a statement at the time, Beckham said his goal was to help young people "have greater access to nature."

"It is utterly ridiculous that it has taken until now to honor David Beckham, who is something of a phenomenon, with a knighthood," Fitzwilliams explained.

"He has done a great deal for charity, especially UNICEF, and was involved in bringing the Olympic Games to London in 2012," he shared. "The value of his endorsement is simply amazing. From his tattoos to his footwear, there is a fascination with everything about him. His wife, Victoria, who also received an OBE for her work as a designer, was a member of the Spice Girls, one of the most successful girl bands of all time."

"Victoria’s fashion line has also found favor with the royals, with Princess Catherine being spotted in her designs multiple times," chimed Fordwich. "The Beckhams have recently attended state banquets and deepened their involvement in royal charitable initiatives."

Turner said that despite reports of family drama, the Beckhams deserve recognition now more than ever.

"David has created a wonderful support mechanism for Britain and Victoria’s fashion is internationally acclaimed," said Turner. "He has been a tireless supporter of British sport and charities and has become a firm favorite with the king and other members of the royal family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just last month, Beckham joined Charles at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show in London, People reported. The outlet noted that Beckham was wearing a rose that was named in the king’s honor. He previously attended the King Foundation’s celebratory dinner at Highgrove House, the king’s family residence, with Victoria, 51, in February.

In May, the outlet reported that Brooklyn and Peltz attended a group dinner held at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home. The outlet shared that they were not directly invited by Meghan and Harry.

"Brooklyn and Nicola were invited prior to David [Beckham’s] numerous global birthday galas, so the timing is pure coincidence," a source told the outlet.

"While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives. Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous."

At the time, Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell, which handles the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as the Beckhams, for comment. The Sun was the first to report on the swanky supper.

According to The Sun, Harry is "fully aware" of Brooklyn’s "situation" with his parents and offers his unwavering support as someone who has been through "similar" rifts. The outlet reported that the couple were said to be "very empathetic and very kind" to Brooklyn and Peltz. Meghan and Peltz, in particular, reportedly found "common ground."

DAVID BECKHAM'S SON, BROOKLYN, SPEAKS ABOUT HIS DAD AS SPECULATION OF 'TENSION' IN FAMILY CONTINUES

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their two young children in Montecito, a wealthy coastal city in California. Beckham and Peltz are said to call Los Angeles home.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and The Associated Press contributed to this report.