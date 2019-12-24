David Arquette announces return to wrestling: 'I almost died twice in 2019'

Over the past couple years, David Arquette has slowly made the transition from the big screen to the squared circle — and the “Scream” star has two big matches scheduled at the turn of the year.

TMZ caught up with the actor-turned-professional wrestler to discuss his upcoming matches, which are set to take place on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

"I'm ready for some 2020," Arquette said in the interview following a rough year of wrestling. "I'm sick of this 2019. 2019 was bad. I almost died twice in 2019."

Arquette revealed that he will be wrestling for independent wrestling promotion Bar Wrestling in Baldwin Park, Calif. on New Year’s Eve and Los Angeles, Calif. on New Year’s Day.

On the New Year’s Eve show, Arquette is set for an eight-man tag team match in which he will team up alongside RJ City, Colt Cabana and Joey Ryan. The following day, Arquette will team with RJ City to take on his previous night’s partners in Cabana and Ryan.

An avid wrestling fan, Arquette began actively pursuing professional wrestling in 2018 at the age of 46. In an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” he announced his return to wrestling full-time, citing his frustrations of getting trolled for 18 years following his WCW World Heavyweight Championship title run in 2000.

“For 18 years, I’ve been trolled on the internet and people have attacked me and I just want to bring some respect back to my name,” Arquette said. “They sort of blame me on personally ruining WCW — it’s no longer around and maybe I did have something to do with it.”

At the time, WCW was WWE’s largest competitor before ultimately being bought out by WWE in 2001. Many wrestling analysts cite Arquette’s run as world champion as a major factor in the company’s eventual demise.

Arquette currently travels the independent circuit and has made appearances for promotions including Northeast Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance.