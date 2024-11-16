'Full House' star Dave Coulier undergoes chemo treatment as he battles ‘very aggressive’ cancer

"Full House" actor Dave Coulier is doing his best to remain in good spirits after he’s recently been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"Putting a positive spin and sending love to all of you who are battling and going through chemo," Coulier shared on his Instagram Story, Friday. "And remember to laugh."

Coulier is seen at a medical facility, with an intravenous line coming out of his shirt. The comedian flashed a smile and posed with a thumbs up as he wore a backward baseball cap.

'FULL HOUSE' STAR DAVE COULIER DIAGNOSED WITH 'VERY AGGRESSIVE' CANCER

Chemotherapy is a drug treatment that uses powerful chemicals to kill fast-growing cells in your body, according to the Mayo Clinic. Chemo is most often used to treat cancer, since cancer cells grow and multiply much more quickly than most cells in the body.

The actor revealed that two weeks into his diagnosis, he started chemotherapy. The comedian took a "preemptive strike" and made a decision to shave his head, according to the "Full House Rewind" podcast.

Coulier’s health update comes two days after he was diagnosed with a "very aggressive" cancer.

The comedian shared he was diagnosed in October after he suffered from an upper respiratory infection caused by major swelling in his lymph nodes.

"Three days later, my doctors called me back, and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and it's called B cell, and it's very aggressive,'" he told People.

"I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming," he added. "This has been a really fast roller-coaster ride of a journey."

‘FULL HOUSE’ STAR DAVE COULIER SAYS SOBRIETY HELPED HIM GRIEVE THE DEATHS OF BOB SAGET, DAD AND BROTHER

According to the American Cancer Society, B-cell lymphoma is a type of cancer that develops in B-lymphocytes. B-cell lymphomas account for the vast majority of non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Every year, more than 80,000 Americans are diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"The first thing I said to them was, ‘Wait a minute — cancer?’" Coulier shared on the "Today" show. "(I was) feeling like I got punched in the stomach because it never happens to you. You always hear about it happening to someone else."

"Full House" co-star John Stamos, 61, paid tribute to his longtime friend on social media after Coulier’s cancer announcement.

"My brother from day 1. Love you @dcoulier and I’ll be by your side through it all," he wrote in his caption with a carousel of photos of the two.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Coulier shared the news of his devastating diagnosis with his "Full House" castmates through a group message.

"I didn't want them to hear it from someone else, so I sent a text message out," he told People and noted that the response from everyone "was immediate."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It was just this outpouring of, ‘I will be there. You just name the time, and I know you're in great hands with Mel, but what can we do?’ It really is overwhelming the love that we have for each other. We've been there for so many years for each other and it's pretty remarkable."

Included in the group text were Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Scott Weinger and series creator Jeff Franklin.

In 2022, "Full House" star Bob Saget died from head trauma, a statement from Saget's family and the Orange Country Medical Examiner's office previously revealed. He was 65.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The popular show ran for eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995.