Dave Chappelle to host post-presidential election ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode

Dave Chappelle is taking on the challenge of hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, following the 2020 presidential election date.

Chappelle, 47, hits the stage on Nov. 7, and it will be the comedian’s second time hosting the post-election episode of “SNL.”

In 2016, he joked about Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, touched on Black Lives Matter, the death of the gorilla Harambe and more in an 11-minute monologue.

“I didn’t know Donald Trump was going to win the election,” Chappelle said at the time. “But I did suspect it. Seemed like Hillary was doing well in the polls and yet… I know the whites. You guys aren’t as surprising as you used to be.”

He added: “America has done it. We’ve actually elected an internet troll as our president.”

The comedian also joked that he’s “good” because “I’m going to get this tax break, see how it works out.”

Chappelle concluded with a more serious tone saying, “I’m gonna wish Donald Trump luck, and I’m gonna give him a chance, and we the historically disenfranchised demand that he give us one too.”