'SNL' mocks final debate, voters whose 'entire personality is hating Donald Trump'

"Saturday Night Live" satirized last week’s final presidential debate in this weekend's cold open by first making fun of the novel mute button that was introduced Thursday to keep the candidates from interrupting each other.

“I’ll push it,” moderator Kristen Welker, played by Maya Rudolph, warned as President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden started to get rowdy in the sketch. “It’s not connected to anything but I will push it.”

As the debate started, Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, said the coronavirus had been very mean to him, “but I beat it and now the doctors say I can never die.” He added the virus was "very sad" to leave his body.

Baldwin's Trump told Welker he couldn’t explain his plan for getting control of the coronavirus because it was being “audited along with my taxes.”

“Come on, America. I hate to curse in front of a woman, but that’s a bunch of malarkey,” Biden, played by Jim Carrey, answered.

Welker then got out her Biden bingo board, which included a spot for every time he says "malarkey," "Obama," "Amtrak" or "Scranton."

Trump added that if Biden had been in charge of the “Wutang” virus, “We would all be in our basements and that’s where the haunted Annabelle doll lives” – a reference to the horror movie series “Annabelle.”

The sketch also made fun of Trump’s accusations that Biden took money from foreign sources.

“Do I look remotely rich?” Biden asks viewers. “If I have money where am I spending it? I live in Delaware. A night out is $28. Come on! ... I bought this suit on a train."

Later in the show, voters in a fake Biden campaign commercial nearly talked themselves out of voting for the Democrat after realizing they would be bored without having Trump around anymore.

The commercial was sponsored by “Trump Addicts of America: You know he’s bad for you, but it’s hard to imagine life without him.”

“The only thing I talked about for four years is Donald Trump,” one voter says.

“My entire personality is hating Donald Trump,” another voter says. “If he’s gone, what am I supposed to do? Focus on my kids again? No thanks.”

“I am really worried for Rachel Maddow. Like, what is she going to talk about?”