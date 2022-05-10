Dave Chappelle alleged attacker's request to have bail reduced denied by judge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The request by Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker to have his bail reduced was denied on Tuesday.

Isaiah Lee, 23, appeared in court Tuesday, according to FOX 11. His lawyer requested that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Armenui Amy Ashvanian release Lee on his own recognizance, City News Service reported. Lee is being held on $30,000 bail.

A representative for Chappelle did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer charged Lee with four misdemeanor counts: battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

"My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously, and we are going to vigorously prosecute this case," Feuer said in a video.

Lee pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Friday.

DAVE CHAPPELLE'S ATTACKER HIT WITH FOUR MISDEMEANORS AFTER DA'S OFFICE DECLINES TO FILE FELONY CHARGE

Lee has been accused of storming the stage and attacking the comedian at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3 as Chappelle was performing as part of the "Netflix Is a Joke" festival.

The comedian's representative confirmed to Fox News Digital that Chappelle is cooperating with police as the investigation continues.

Lee was allegedly carrying a replica gun with a knife blade inside when Chappelle was attacked during the Hollywood Bowl show, police say. Authorities described Lee as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, who stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The charges from the City Attorney's Office followed Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s decision to decline felony charges.

"The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor filing consideration," Greg Risling, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, told Fox News Digital in a statement Thursday.

"After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct. The District Attorney’s Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the City of Los Angeles."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite declining to press felony charges, Gascón announced a roundtable meeting would be held Tuesday to discuss security issues at concert venues.