Dave Chappelle attack: Suspect charged with assault with a deadly weapon

The suspect in Dave Chappelle's on-stage attack has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Isaiah Lee, 23, was carrying a replica gun with a knife blade inside when he attacked Chappelle during the Hollywood Bowl. The comedian was performing as part of the "Netflix is a Joke" tour.

Videos of the incident showed Lee jumping on stage and tackling Chappelle. The suspect was injured and taken from the scene in an ambulance.