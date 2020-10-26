Dave Bautista talks 'toughness' in campaign video for Joe Biden that's critical of Donald Trump

Former WWE star Dave Bautista is the latest celebrity to endorse Joe Biden for president by appearing in a campaign ad that’s critical of Donald Trump.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor joins stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Brad Pitt in throwing their considerable Hollywood clout behind the former vice president ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

In a new video for the campaign, Bautista speaks about a topic the action star and former wrestler knows a lot about — being tough.

“We talk about the difference of being tough and someone who portrays himself as a tough guy,” the 51-year-old actor says over footage of Trump. “It’s easy to lie to people. It’s easy to bully people. That does not make you a tough guy. It’s easy to tell someone what they want to hear. It’s not easy to tell someone what they need to hear. We’re not in good shape, but this is how we’re going to get out of it. That is being tough.“

The actor speaks directly to the camera while wearing a T-shirt with the word “freedom” stamped on it before going into Biden’s qualifications for the presidency.

“This country more than anything right now needs someone who’s going to have a plan, so we can get back on track,” he says. “A leader is someone who can unite people, who takes responsibility. That’s toughness. That is Joe Biden.”

He concludes: “The guy who is respected, who can talk to people, who can work out disputes, a guy who can be a leader, he’s stepping back into this fight, for Americans. It’s that simple. That is the guy we need running this country.”

Although his appearance in a Biden campaign video solidifies his stance on the upcoming election, those who have been following the outspoken celebrity on social media are aware that he’s been supporting Biden over Trump for quite some time.

Not only does he post things critical of the president, but he also speaks out in support of Democrats looking to unseat Republicans in the upcoming election. For example, the actor has been outspoken in favor of Sima Ladjevardian, who is running for Congress against Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw in Texas.

Bautista took to Twitter on Oct. 15 to tell his fellow gun owners that they have nothing to fear from a Biden presidency.

“My fellow gun owners! @JoeBiden is PRO 2ND AMENDMENT. He wants gun reform: a ban on assault rifles and a VOLUNTARY buyback of assault rifles owned. This is FAIR,” he wrote. “This will SAVE LIVES. I don’t need to overcompensate w/an AR-15. Your right to bare arms is SAFE w/ #BidenHarris2020.”