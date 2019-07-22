Former WWE wrestler, actor says he'd 'power bomb' President Trump if he could

Former WWE champion and current Hollywood star Dave Bautista says if he could deliver the "Bautista Bomb," his signature wrestling move, to one person in the world that it would be President Trump.

"Locked in, easy answer?" a Sports Illustrated employee asked the wrestling icon in a Twitter video titled "Unimportant Questions."

"Easy answer," Bautista responded. "Donald Trump."

Bautista's co-star Kumail Nanjiani was then asked the same question, only to have the hulking former champ answer for him with "Donald Trump."

The wrestling great has been a vocal critic of Trump, a WWE Hall of Fame member himself, expressing his dissatisfaction with the president's rhetoric and retweeting critical comments.

Recently he called Trump "President Dumb-Dumb" and accused him of "trolling the world" in response to a followers comment.

Bautista, who wrestled his last match at this past April's "Wrestlemania," has made a name for himself recently as an actor in Marvel Studios' "Guardian's of the Galaxy" franchise and appearing in "Avengers: Endgame" -- now the largest grossing box office movie of all time.

The 50-year-old actor is promoting his new movie "Stuber" co-starring Nanjiani and was recently cast in the Denis Villeneuve film "Dune" with a loaded cast set to be released later next year.