Darius Rucker, wife Beth splitting after 20 years of marriage: 'We have so much love'

Darius Rucker and his wife, Beth Leonard, are calling it quits after 20 years of marriage.

Rucker, 54, made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a photo of himself and Leonard at the Country Music Awards.

"Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple," wrote the "Wagon Wheel" singer, using the same verbiage as Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin did when they announced their own split. "We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders."

The statement continued: "Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always."

The former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman and Beth share two children: Danielle, 19, and Jack, about 15. The country singer also has a 25-year-old daughter, Carolyn, from a previous relationship.

The post was signed "Darius & Beth Rucker."

Rucker's fellow country crooners offered him support in the comments of the post.

"Love to you," wrote Brad Paisley.

"Love you homie," said Joel Crouse, adding a red heart emoji.

Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney said, "Nothing but love to y’all."

Jake Owen added: "Love to you and your family man."