Rascal Flatts announce farewell tour: Our 'music will live on forever'

Rascal Flatts announced their farewell tour on Tuesday.

The country band made the surprising announcement on "CBS This Morning" saying the "Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour" will begin in June.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” Gary LeVox told Fox News in a press release. “The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told ‘I got married to “Bless The Broken Road,”’ or ‘We played “My Wish” at my graduation.’ That ‘“What Hurts The Most” is the song that made me love country music for the first time'...That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible 20 year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly. I don’t know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what he has planned!"

Jay DeMarcus shared: "We’re really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years. “While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us. There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!"

Joe Don Rooney said: “Dreams do come true…and we are three walking examples of this truth. I’m most proud of the fact that we’ve pursued our dreams together and with courage, hard-work and dedication we’ve been able to cultivate our dreams into reality, it’s simply incredible! There’s no doubt we have been blessed way beyond belief and we can’t wait to spend the rest of 2020 expressing our love and appreciation to all of our devoted fans, music industry friends and our families for believing in us and playing a major role in our path to here. And, I personally can’t wait to shine a light on my brothers Jay and Gary this year, and make another mountain of new memories with them.”

The band's farewell tour kicks off in Indianapolis on June 11 and concludes in Florida on October 17.