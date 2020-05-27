Brad Paisley surprises over 600 nurses with special 'Thank You' video message

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Brad Paisley narrated a special video message for the nursing staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The country music star, 47, first said, "thank you" to the caregivers on the frontlines by kicking off the musical series "Gratitunes" 30 days ago. He launched the song series where every day for the past month, artists dedicated a song to the caregivers.

"The official Gratitunes playlist was created, including thousands of songs dedicated from community members, which played throughout COVID-19 testing sites and was made available for all staff to stream," a press release stated.

To date, over 80 artists participated in the campaign including Dustin Lynch, Jewel, Lauren Alaina and more. "Over 1,300 Gratitunes were dedicated by fans and 5,447 songs added to the Gratitunes Spotify playlist," the release described.

On May 19, Paisley surprised over 600 nurses at the virtual Vanderbilt 2020 State of Nursing to honor those who have put their lives on the line to make sure others are safe and healthy.

"The address was part of Vanderbilt’s ongoing recognition of National Nurses Week and 2020 being the ‘Year of Nurse’, which honors the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, Founder of modern nursing," the press releases added.

Paisley has been extremely active in helping his community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The "She's Everything" singer and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley own a free grocery store in Nashville -- called The Store -- that is now delivering goods to the elderly.

Paisley has started a volunteer delivery service that plans to deliver a week's worth of groceries to elderly individuals in specific neighborhoods in the city, according to the Tennesseean.

"In light of how times have changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit," Paisley said in a video on social media. "We have a list of seniors that we're basically dropping off what they need, following all protocols to make sure we're doing this right."

The Store is run by volunteers and services those in need in the community.

Last year, Paisley spoke to the Tennessean about the store.

“This is a grocery store with dignity for people who have fallen on hard times,” he said. “All of us are one unforeseen disaster away from rock bottom. It’s nice to think about a place where when that happens to someone, they can use it to get back on their feet.”

