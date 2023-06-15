Expand / Collapse search
Darius Rucker admits AI is 'scary': 'Technology can be that way'

Old Dominion also shared why they're happy they 'made it' in country music before the emergence of AI

By Caroline Thayer , Larry Fink | Fox News
Darius Rucker jokes that when he wakes up, he doesn't want to have a robot standing over him.

Darius Rucker is not worried by the emergence of artificial intelligence and its potential threat to songwriters, explaining that he'll continue to write music for himself.

However, the singer-songwriter does find the technology to be off-putting in a larger context.

"It's scary," Rucker told Fox News Digital at CMA Fest. "I don't want to wake up one day and have a robot standing over me. It's scary, but technology can be that way. 

"If people were to use it and everything for songwriting… technology is just way in front of me. So I don't think about those things, I only keep doing things the way I do it, and write songs the way I write songs and let the chips fall where they may."

Darius Rucker in a black suit smiles at the CMT Music Awards in Austin

Even with advancements in artificial intelligence, Darius Rucker doesn't see himself changing the way he writes songs. (Jason Kempin)

JOHN RICH DOESN'T THINK AI COULD BE ANY WORSE THAN THE STATE OF COUNTRY MUSIC TODAY

Rucker previously told American Songwriter, "I write songs now the same way I’ve always written songs — I write songs for me, then I hope everybody else likes it."

Rucker pivoted to country music in 2008 after years in the soft-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish.

Matthew Ramsey strums the guitar in a black/red/white jacket while performing at CMA Fest with Old Dominion

Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey vocalized his fears with AI in the music industry. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey also touched upon AI at CMA Fest, sharing that the songwriting element does concern him.

"I'm definitely worried about the songwriting aspect of it, and you know, kids, like, learning, kids, like, sitting down and learning how to write and how to create … They have a tool that does it for them, I don't know if that's going to happen, that's what I worry about," he said.

Old Dominion plays on stage at CMA Fest and all three (Trevor Rosen, Matthew, Ramsey and Brad Tursi) lean into the microphone

Old Dominion compared AI to an old tool that advanced the music industry when it was created. (Monica Murray/Variety)

"I'm sure they're gonna think of more creative ways to use it than we would… Hopefully it just becomes another, like, tape recorder or something."

In terms of it becoming a means of competition, Old Dominion guitarist Brad Tursi joked that he's "happy that we already made it," before adding that he hopes AI becomes more of a supplementary tool than a replacement.

Old Dominion has been around since 2007, but shot to success in 2014 after they released their self-titled EP. 

By 2015, the group had signed with RCA Nashville, and their debut album, "Meat and Candy," was released later that year.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

