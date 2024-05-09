Jerry Seinfeld asks Howard Stern for forgiveness after suggesting he isn’t funny

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

It's all fun and games in comedy until one comedian calls out another's "chops."

Jerry Seinfeld is walking back comments he made about Howard Stern earlier this week when he implied that Stern was not funny. The admission made headlines, prompting Seinfeld to share his remorse and ask Stern for forgiveness.

"I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts," he told Page Six on Wednesday.

JERRY SEINFELD HAD 'LOTS OF FIGHTS' WITH HUGH GRANT WHILE WORKING TOGETHER ON UPCOMING FILM: 'HE'S HORRIBLE'

"I meant to say he must feel surrounded, but I said ‘outflanked’ which sounded terrible and insulting. And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show. Anyway, it was bad and I’m sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Seinfeld's original comments were made during an episode of David Spade and Dana Carvey's podcast, "Fly on the Wall." The group of comedians were all talking about how comedy had made its way into the podcasting space.

"Howard Stern invented this, right? But we’re better than him now," Seinfeld suggested." Howard is interesting. Howard is a great interviewer, but you know, comedy chops, I mean, can we speak candidly?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Spade said, "Sure," while Carvey said, "No."

Spade noted that Stern's philosophy was to be more "serious." Carvey added that Stern's longtime co-host, Robin Quivers, was brought on for the humor element.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yeah, they’re all great but let’s face it, he’s been outflanked," Seinfeld stated. "This is the best [podcast] on the air. Because you guys play nice together, it’s smooth, you’re not jumping on each other, which is annoying to listen to."

"The Howard Stern Show" has been broadcast since 1985. A representative for Stern did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.