Jerry Seinfeld asks Howard Stern for forgiveness after suggesting he isn’t funny

Seinfeld said David Spade and Dana Carvey's podcast was better than Stern's show

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Jimmy and his panelists on 'Fox News Saturday Night' share their thoughts on legendary comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld saying the "extreme Left" has ruined television comedies. 

It's all fun and games in comedy until one comedian calls out another's "chops."

Jerry Seinfeld is walking back comments he made about Howard Stern earlier this week when he implied that Stern was not funny. The admission made headlines, prompting Seinfeld to share his remorse and ask Stern for forgiveness.

"I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts," he told Page Six on Wednesday. 

Jerry Seinfeld laughing n a black shirt and grey jacket on the carpet split Howard Stern in black and tinted sunglasses

Jerry Seinfeld, left, backtracked after suggesting that Howard Stern's "comedy chops" are not up to par with other podcast hosts. (Getty Images)

"I meant to say he must feel surrounded, but I said ‘outflanked’ which sounded terrible and insulting. And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show. Anyway, it was bad and I’m sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me."

Howard Stern in a black jacket is seated next to Jerry Seinfeld in a grey jacket and his daughter Sascha at an event in New York

Howard Stern, left, poses for a photograph with Jerry Seinfeld and his daughter Sascha at an event in East Hampton, New York, in 2017. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Net-A-Porter)

Seinfeld's original comments were made during an episode of David Spade and Dana Carvey's podcast, "Fly on the Wall." The group of comedians were all talking about how comedy had made its way into the podcasting space. 

"Howard Stern invented this, right? But we’re better than him now," Seinfeld suggested." Howard is interesting. Howard is a great interviewer, but you know, comedy chops, I mean, can we speak candidly?" 

Howard Stern looks serious on the streets of New York in a black jacket and grey tinted sunglasses

Howard Stern's radio show has been on the air since 1985. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Spade said, "Sure," while Carvey said, "No."

Spade noted that Stern's philosophy was to be more "serious." Carvey added that Stern's longtime co-host, Robin Quivers, was brought on for the humor element.

Jerry Seinfeld laughs in a black suit with his name in red letters behind him on TODAY

Jerry Seinfeld praised David Spade and Dana Carvey for their podcast. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

"Yeah, they’re all great but let’s face it, he’s been outflanked," Seinfeld stated. "This is the best [podcast] on the air. Because you guys play nice together, it’s smooth, you’re not jumping on each other, which is annoying to listen to."

"The Howard Stern Show" has been broadcast since 1985. A representative for Stern did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

