Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson’s ex seeks legal name change for 11-year-old daughter following his rape conviction

Court filing comes as judge changes both Phillips' and Masterson's marital status to single

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Bijou Phillips divorce filing from Danny Masterson leaves legal questions: expert Video

Bijou Phillips divorce filing from Danny Masterson leaves legal questions: expert

Attorney Christopher C. Melcher said theres an "inconsistency" in the divorce paperwork Danny Mastersons wife filed when she asked a court to end marriage just weeks after he received lengthy prison sentence.

Danny Masterson's ex Bijou Phillips is taking another step to distance her family from the disgraced actor, who is serving time in a California prison after his 2023 rape conviction.

Phillips, 45, filed on Friday, Oct. 24, to legally change the name of her 11-year-old daughter from Fianna Francis Masterson to Fianna Francis Phillips, according to People.

The filing is pending approval from a judge.

DANNY MASTERSON MOVED FROM ‘CHARLES MANSON’ PRISON TO MEDIUM-SECURITY FACILITY AFTER CONCERNS FOR ‘WELL-BEING’

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips

Bijou Phillips files to change her 11-year-old daughter's last name from Masterson to Phillips following her divorce from convicted actor Danny Masterson. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

That same day, a judge also changed both Phillips’ and Masterson’s legal marital status to "single," according to People.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Phillips and Masterson for comment.

The 49-year-old actor is serving time at North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif., after being found guilty in 2023 of raping two women — a conviction that followed a high-profile retrial.

Danny Masterson mugshot, That '70s Show portrait

The 49-year-old actor is serving time at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, after being found guilty in 2023 of raping two women — a conviction that followed a high-profile retrial. (CA Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation/ Getty Images)

Phillips filed for divorce shortly after the verdict, marking the end of their 12-year marriage.

According to court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital, Masterson requested that Phillips receive physical and legal custody of Fianna.

Danny Masterson in a white button down shirt smiles next to wife Bijou in an off-white shirt

Bijou Phillips filed for sole custody of her and Danny Masterson's daughter Fiana. (Victor Hugo/Getty Images)

In December 2024, Masterson’s legal team filed an appeal challenging his 2023 rape conviction.

In court filings obtained by Fox News Digital, Masterson’s defense attorneys argued the convictions should be overturned because of what they called procedural and substantive errors that undermined the fairness of the trial.

Danny Masterson and wife Bijou Phillips walk together into LA courtroom

Phillips — the daughter of The Mamas & the Papas frontman John Phillips and actress Genevieve Waite — also requested spousal support. (Myung J. Chun)

In September 2023, the "That '70s Show" actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty in May on two counts of forcible rape.

Phillips — the daughter of Mamas & the Papas frontman John Phillips and actress Genevieve Waite — also requested spousal support at the time, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Masterson initially faced up to 45 years in prison. He was convicted on three counts of rape by force or fear stemming from incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home.

"The Ranch" actor was arrested in June 2020 on charges of rape and released on a $3.3 million bond. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and has maintained his innocence.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

