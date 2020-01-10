Expand / Collapse search
Daniel Radcliffe says he was mistaken for a homeless man: ‘Apparently, I need to shave more often’

By Julius Young | Fox News
Daniel Radcliffe is famous but isn’t too recognizable all of the time.

The 30-year-old star, who garnered mega fame in his time playing the beloved Harry Potter, revealed as much during an appearance on the “Graham Norton Show" on Friday, sharing some interesting moments he’s experienced in public.

"It's weird and funny, with some very odd moments," Radcliffe said before launching into a tale about the time he was mistaken for a homeless man.

"I was in New York recently with my girlfriend and while she was in a shop, I was outside with our adopted dog. It was very cold, and I had on a hoodie, a fleece and then a big coat over the top,” Radcliffe explained (via Entertainment Tonight).

"Because it was so cold, I knelt down to warm the dog and I saw this guy looking at me and then he walked past me," the actor continued. "But then he came back and handed me five dollars and said, 'Get yourself a coffee mate.'"

Added Radcliffe: "Apparently, I need to shave more often!"

Radcliffe obviously hasn’t fallen on hard times financially, however, the “Miracle Workers" star has been deeply open about the demons he personally faced while dealing with immense fame, revealing nearly a year ago that he had turned to alcohol as a teenager to cope.

"There is an awareness that I really struggled with, particularly in my late teens when I was going out to places for the first time where you would feel — again, it could have largely been in my head — where you would feel watched when you went into a bar, when you went into a pub,” the British actor explained during an interview with “Off Camera With Sam Jones.”

"In my case, the quickest way to forget you were being watched was to get very drunk,” he continued. “Then as you get very drunk, you become aware, ‘Oh, people are watching more now because now I’m getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more.’ It can affect your psyche.”

The star noted that his experience has helped him sympathize with fellow celebrities that got their start at a young age.

“There is no blueprint for starting young and working stuff out,” he told the interviewer. "That’s why whenever people are having a go at Justin Bieber drag-racing cars or whatever, I’m always like, ‘Yeah, but you never know. Stuff could be super crazy for him right now.’"

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.