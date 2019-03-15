Daniel Radcliffe transforms into Tim Jenkin for ‘Escape from Pretoria’ film

Daniel Radcliffe was certainly in character when he was spotted filming his latest movie “Escape from Pretoria" earlier this week.

The 29-year-old “Harry Potter” alum — who stars as Tim Jenkin in the upcoming biographical drama — was seen making his way down a street, sweating through his form-fitting blue collared shirt while sporting a shaggy-haired look, rounded spectacles and gray trousers.

According to Hollywood Pipeline, Radcliffe was shooting scenes for the film in Adelaide, Australia on Wednesday.

The film — based on the book “Inside Out: Escape from Pretoria Prison" and written by Jenkin — chronicles the prison escape of Jenkin, now 71, and his buddy Stephen Lee. The two South African citizens were labeled as terrorists after they set off propaganda pamphlets in opposition against the apartheid command in the 1970s.

The pair were eventually imprisoned in Pretoria’s maximum-security facility in 1978 and spent the next 18 months crafting makeshift keys and plotting their escape. It wasn’t until Jenkin and Lee had already crossed the border and made their way into the United Kingdom that a massive police manhunt for their capture began.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Escape from Pretoria” is a joint effort by Arclight Films, MEP Capital and the South Australian Film Corporation to bring Jenkin’s autobiography to the big screen and will tap Australian actor Daniel Webber to costar alongside Radcliffe as Lee, another anti-apartheid activist.