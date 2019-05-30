J.K. Rowling to release 4 new 'Harry Potter' world e-books

J.K. Rowling is bringing readers back to the wizarding world with a set of four new "bitesize reads" to be published online.

The e-books will "delve deeper into the rich history of magic" that the "Harry Potter" series brought to life, and will each focus on a class taught a Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE SAYS HE USED ALCOHOL TO COPE WITH IMMENSE 'HARRY POTTER' FAME

Each titled "Harry Potter: A Journey Through..." the books will cover charms lessons and defense against the dark arts classes, in addition to divination and astronomy, potions and herbology, and the care of magical creatures — a class at Hogwarts once taught by the beloved Hagrid.

The short stories will explore "the origins of magic through history and folklore," and will include notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches" as seen in the companion book, "Harry Potter: A History of Magic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Pottermore, the first two books, "Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts" and "Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology," will be released online June 27.