Former Georgia firefighter, 'Walking Dead' actor dies at 48 after cancer battle

A former Georgia firefighter who left public service to become an actor and was featured in "The Walking Dead," among other TV shows, died Saturday at the age of 48 after a battle with cancer.

The death of Dango Nguyen was announced on the Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services Facebook account.

Nguyen served with the department for 20 years before he left to pursue a career as an actor and stuntman, the social media post read.

"He will always be remembered for his physical and mental strength, the department said. "He was an aggressive and tenacious firefighter and first responder. He was also an excellent fire officer. He carried out his service to our community with a high level of pride in his craft, as well as a competitive spirit that made everyone else that he worked with better too."

Nguyen's credits included "Meet the Browns," "Banshee" and "The Walking Dead," Fox 5 Atlanta reported. In the zombie thriller, he played a bodyguard for The Governor, the villain in the show's third season.

The department said Nguyen touched many lives and will be remembered for his "quick wit, high energy, and unwavering determination."