Hannah Brown hopes 'Dancing with the Stars' will show a new side of her after 'Bachelorette' heartbreak

Hannah Brown, who had her heart broken on this past season of "The Bachelorette," says the opportunity to compete on "Dancing with the Stars" came at the perfect time.

“I can focus all my energy into learning these dances but then also gaining back some of the confidence and strength that I've just been continuing to gain along this journey,” Brown told Fox News backstage after Monday’s debut episode of the competition series.

Brown told us this year has brought some good things her way but noted that, for the most part, it’s been "crazy."

SEAN SPICER DEBUTS ON 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' SHIMMYING TO SPICE GIRLS SONG IN NEON-GREEN RUFFLED SHIRT

"We’ve definitely been having to deal with those ups and downs in rehearsal and just allowing myself to feel good, to feel upset and to just be able to use dance as almost like a therapy,” she shared. “We definitely have therapy sessions,” added her dancing partner, Alan Bersten.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY OUT OF 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' AFTER SUFFERING SERIOUS INJURY, DAUGHTER SAILOR TO FILL IN

Bersten took note of how crushed the reality television star was early on in rehearsals and said he has been doing everything he can to lift her spirits both on and off the dance floor.

"She doesn't give herself enough credit. She is the hardest worker I've ever met," he told us, adding that he can see that she’s a bit insecure right now. "Her smile is infectious when we're dancing and she gets some move. That makes me feel good. So I just want her to go out there and enjoy every moment of it."

'BACHELORETTE' STAR HANNAH BROWN ADMITS RECENT LIFE EVENTS MADE HER UNHAPPY: 'HAPPINESS IS FLEETING'

Brown, 24, said she is grateful to have Bersten by her side and that he "can sometimes make me laugh with his dad jokes.

"He definitely pushes me but we can also be friends and have fun and be silly and that's what I need is an encourager but also somebody that will make sure that I'm ready for the competition."

'BACHELORETTE' STAR HANNAH B. TALKS SEX AND FAITH, JED SPEAKS OUT ON FINALE

Brown had her heart broken on this past season of "The Bachelorette" after it was revealed her top choice, Jed Wyatt, had a girlfriend while he was on the dating show. Then she had her heart broken a second time after runner-up Tyler Cameron quickly moved on with model, Gigi Hadid. She said she hopes her stint on "DWTS" will give America a new glimpse into her life.

'THE BACHELORETTE' HANNAH BROWN SPEAKS OUT AFTER TYLER CAMERON, GIGI HADID GO ON DATE

"We were really focused on my love life and this is going to be an opportunity for me to just show other sides of who I am, why I am the way I am. And you'll be able to see an inside look on how I'm handling everything. I am a strong and powerful woman but I'm also a normal human being that has days where I don't feel that way. But I am just excited to have this opportunity to continue to be vulnerable just in a different way with America," she said.

'THE BACHELORETTE' HANNAH B. REVEALS WHY SHE MADE SHOCKING FINALE DECISION

Bersten, for one, has her back, even going so far as to say that he is 100 percent in to help Brown find a man whenever she’s ready to date again. "I'm going to make you fall in love with dancing and then I'll help you get a man. I'm a wingman," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Alabama native teased: "We're going to come back next week and show you what else we got."