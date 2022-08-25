Expand / Collapse search
'Dancing with the Stars' pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber split after four years of marriage

Farber proposed to Slater during a taping of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2016

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
"Dancing with the Stars" pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have ended their relationship after four years of marriage. 

Us Weekly reported the news of the split on Wednesday, with a source telling the outlet that they had "been apart for many months now. They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life."

There was a lot of speculation about the potential breakup of the professional dancers after they were both absent from each other's social media pages recently.

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have split after being married for four years.

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have split after being married for four years. (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

They first got together back in 2011 but broke up a couple years later in 2014. They picked their relationship up again and Farber asked Slater to marry him in 2016, live on a television broadcast of "Dancing with the Stars." 

"I've wanted to do this for such a long time. I love you so so much," Farber said before getting down on one knee. The pair officially tied the knot two years later in March 2018. 

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater got married in March 2018. 

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater got married in March 2018.  (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

The two initially met while they were both dancers on Broadway's "Burn the Floor" and both later became professional dancers on "Dancing with the Stars."

The source told Us Weekly that the two would "continue to work together as professional dancers" on the show following their split. 

