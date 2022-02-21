Dallas Good, singer and guitarist of The Sadies, dead at 48

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Good, singer and guitarist for Canadian rock band The Sadies, died earlier this week, according to the band’s Facebook page. He was 48 and passed while under a doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week, according to reports.

Good was the son of Bruce Good of the bluegrass group the Good Brothers, a Juno Award–winning band that was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004.

In 1994 Dallas and brothe Travis cofounded The Sadies, releasing their first album, "Precious Moments," in 1998. The band became a solid member of the alt-country scene of the early 2000s and produced sevral notable albums, including 2010’s "Darker Circles," which was on the shot list for the Polaris Music Prize.

The Sadies had collaborations with Neko Case, Neil Young, the Mekons, Kurt Vile, Buffy Sainte-Marie, and other artists, and in 2017 released their latest album, "Northern Passages." In January, The Sadies released a single, "Message to Belial," produced by Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire.

Yep Roc Records, the band’s label, released a statement praising Good.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our dear friend, Dallas Good, of the Sadies. He died on Thursday, February 17 of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week. He was 48 years old.

"Dallas was such a special individual who is in one of my favorite bands of all time," said Glenn Dicker, co-owner of Yep Roc Records. "We’ve lost a cornerstone of the label. The Sadies have always been the band to watch and hear out there for me. I am grateful to you, Dallas, for so many great shows, spine shaking music and good times. I’ll never stop listening."

Since their formation in 1994, Sadies have developed, even perfected, a style of music that is uniquely their own. Their first record with Yep Roc was 2002’s Stories Often Told and over the past 20 years on the label, they’ve released six studio albums, a live record, a soundtrack and collaborations with both Andre Williams and John Doe. Last month, the band shared their latest single, "Message to Belial," produced by Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire.

We send our love + condolences to Dallas’ family, friends and fans during this devastating time. The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music’s brightest lights.

We love you, Dallas. Rest In Peace.

No information was available on survivors or memorial plans.