Dakota Johnson defends wearing sheer gowns and daring outfits on the red carpet

Dakota Johnson couldn't care less what people have to say about her fashion choices.

During a recent interview with Vogue Germany for its cover story, the 36-year-old "Materialists" star was asked if she's ever nervous "about whether a naked dress might be too sexy," and she didn't hold back in her response.

"I really don't care," she told the outlet. "I've been able to wear some of the most beautiful dresses, and I feel beautiful in them, so I wear them."

Johnson's love for the naked dress dates back to 2021, when she arrived at the Venice Film Festival in a custom sheer Gucci gown which was dripping with jewels and silver fringe. She then made waves when she wore a sheer black gown with spider web designs at the 2024 premiere of "Madame Web."

She credits her mom, actress Melanie Griffith, for giving her the confidence to wear these gowns, saying Griffith "was just very open about the topic of bodies."

"She taught us how to take care of our bodies and love them, and that our bodies are beautiful," she told Vogue Germany. "And I think that's something really important for a young girl because we're constantly told that we're not good enough."

The actress called the confidence her mom instilled in her "a huge gift she gave me," noting "it can really break you" when you are "not told from a young age by the woman you look up to the most that you're perfect and smart and special and strong and brave."

Most recently, Johnson wore two very revealing gowns to different red carpets. She first wore a sheer black Gucci dress in floral-embroidered lace, which showed off her black bra and underwear, while at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in September.

She then went braless in a long-sleeve blue Gucci gown featuring a high neckline and sheer lace bodice at the Zurich Film Festival, later that month.

"Sometimes those dresses look good on me. But there are also some we've tried on that didn't look good at all. It depends on the shape, the finish, the color, and everything else. So if I find a beautiful dress that I feel comfortable in, of course I want to wear it! And it's fun to wear a sexy dress."

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star's daring style has gotten her in trouble a few times. Most recently, Johnson wore a black mini dress with a plunging neckline while on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," a choice she instantly regretted.

"Oh God," Johnson said, when she realized the dress showed more than she bargained for when she sat down. "This is the wrong outfit."

After asking host, Jimmy Fallon, to let her know "if there’s a problem" and later asking for a blanket to cover up, Fallon gave her a tissue to place in her cleavage.

"That’s perfect. No one will even know the difference!" said Fallon. "You look great!"