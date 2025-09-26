Dakota Johnson goes braless in sheer gown at Zurich Film Festival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dakota Johnson turned heads when she posed for photos at the Zurich Film Festival on Thursday.

The 35-year-old actress wore a long-sleeve blue Gucci gown featuring a high neckline and sheer lace bodice. She left little to the imagination, choosing to go braless under the dress.

The sheer lace extended below her waist, revealing that the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star also skipped underwear. The drop-waist design flowed into a billowing skirt.

She wore her long brunette hair down and kept her makeup natural, accessorizing the dress with sapphire jewelry, including two rings and dangling earrings.

Fans praised Johnson’s daring outfit on social media. One user on X wrote, "Dakota Johnson is hotter than an L.A. forest fire!"

Another commented, "What a dress," while a third added, "Everything about her is perfect."

Johnson attended the film festival to receive the Golden Eye Award for career achievement. Previous winners of the prestigious award include Eddie Redmayne, Helen Hunt and Kristen Stewart.

Never one to shy away from taking a risk while walking the red carpet, Johnson recently wore another revealing look when attending the Kering Foundation’s Care for Women Dinner earlier this month.

At the dinner, Johnson wore a form-fitting sheer black Gucci dress with floral lace detailing, which she paired with visible matching black underwear.

She styled her hair in a classic updo with minimal jewelry and chose to keep her makeup look natural with soft rosy cheeks and bold lashes.

During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Johnson nearly had a wardrobe malfunction in a black minidress with a plunging neckline.

"Oh God, this is the wrong outfit," Johnson said once she sat down. Fallon then assured her she looked great, telling her, "Just don’t move." A clearly uncomfortable Johnson then asked Fallon to "tell me if there’s a problem."

"Right now, there’s not a problem," Fallon quipped. "There’s almost a problem, but not quite — it’s just … everything is going according to plan."

Fallon then handed Johnson a tissue, which she placed in her cleavage to avoid a mishap, with the talk show host joking, "That’s perfect. No one will even know the difference!"

This isn't the first time she had a wardrobe malfunction on a talk show. While on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2024, the actress's dress came unhooked and was at risk of falling off, forcing her to hold it up throughout the interview.