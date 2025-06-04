Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Dakota Johnson narrowly avoids wardrobe malfunction with daring outfit choice

The 'Materialists' star maintained a sense of humor during near wardrobe malfunction on 'The Tonight Show'

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift fixes wardrobe malfunction during 'Eras Tour' Video

Taylor Swift fixes wardrobe malfunction during 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift pauses her surprise acoustic set during international 'Eras Tour' stop to fix wardrobe malfunction. (Credit: @evelinahansen1/TMX)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dakota Johnson nearly had a wardrobe malfunction during a late-night TV appearance. 

On Monday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Johnson — who was wearing a black mini-dress with a plunging neckline — instantly regretted her decision. 

"Oh God," said Johnson, who was promoting her new film, "Materialists." "This is the wrong outfit." 

DAKOTA JOHNSON SUFFERS WARDROBE MALFUNCTION DURING INTERVIEW: 'IT JUST FELL OFF'

Dakota Johnson on The Tonight Show

Dakota Johnson nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction while appearing on "The Tonight Show."  (Getty Images/The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon)

"No, no. I think it’s perfect, you look great," Fallon said. "Just don’t move."

"My eyes are up here," she joked. 

A dazed and confused Fallon playfully looked up to the ceiling and said, "I don’t know what to do. I’m confused."

After the TV host redirected the conversation, Johnson was still concerned about the possible malfunction. 

"Tell me if there’s a problem," she said. 

dakota johnson at madame web premiere

Johnson instantly regretted her outfit choice while appearing on "The Tonight Show." (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Right now, there’s not a problem," Fallon quipped. "There’s almost a problem, but not quite — it’s just… everything is going according to plan."

"Does anyone have like, a blanket I could wear?" Johnson asked. 

Fallon handed Johnson a tissue that she placed in her cleavage. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"That’s perfect. No one will even know the difference!" said Fallon. "You look great!"

One year ago, the actress suffered another wardrobe malfunction while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Dakota Johnson in a black dress holds her boobs on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Dakota Johnson suffered another wardrobe malfunction during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel in 2024.  (Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube)

"Dakota, your dress just came unhooked," Kimmel said to Johnson, who tried to maintain her poise as she clutched the detached metal strap of her black dress. "Should I get some scotch tape?" Kimmel inquired.

"My dress just - it just fell off," Johnson said, astounded, but with a smile on her face.

"It seems to be hanging in all right?" Kimmel countered.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Well, I'll just hold it," Johnson said, continuing the conversation in stride. 

"Just hold the important part," Kimmel joked.

Johnson cheekily placed her hands on her chest, much to the amusement of the audience. "The movie is really good," she noted.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 