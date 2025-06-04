Dakota Johnson narrowly avoids wardrobe malfunction with daring outfit choice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dakota Johnson nearly had a wardrobe malfunction during a late-night TV appearance.

On Monday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Johnson — who was wearing a black mini-dress with a plunging neckline — instantly regretted her decision.

"Oh God," said Johnson, who was promoting her new film, "Materialists." "This is the wrong outfit."

"No, no. I think it’s perfect, you look great," Fallon said. "Just don’t move."

"My eyes are up here," she joked.

A dazed and confused Fallon playfully looked up to the ceiling and said, "I don’t know what to do. I’m confused."

After the TV host redirected the conversation, Johnson was still concerned about the possible malfunction.

"Tell me if there’s a problem," she said.

"Right now, there’s not a problem," Fallon quipped. "There’s almost a problem, but not quite — it’s just… everything is going according to plan."

"Does anyone have like, a blanket I could wear?" Johnson asked.

Fallon handed Johnson a tissue that she placed in her cleavage.

"That’s perfect. No one will even know the difference!" said Fallon. "You look great!"

One year ago, the actress suffered another wardrobe malfunction while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"Dakota, your dress just came unhooked," Kimmel said to Johnson, who tried to maintain her poise as she clutched the detached metal strap of her black dress. "Should I get some scotch tape?" Kimmel inquired.

"My dress just - it just fell off," Johnson said, astounded, but with a smile on her face.

"It seems to be hanging in all right?" Kimmel countered.

"Well, I'll just hold it," Johnson said, continuing the conversation in stride.

"Just hold the important part," Kimmel joked.

Johnson cheekily placed her hands on her chest, much to the amusement of the audience. "The movie is really good," she noted.