Chris Martin honors girlfriend Dakota Johnson during Coldplay concert: 'This is about my universe'

Chris Martin honored girlfriend Dakota Johnson during a Coldplay concert Tuesday night in London.

Martin, 44, serenaded Johnson, 32, with the band's song "Universe."

"This is about my universe, and she's here," the singer said before beginning the song.

Johnson held her hands together in the crowd and danced to the song, according to an Instagram Story posted by a fan at the concert (via E! News).

DAKOTA JOHNSON, CHRIS MARTIN SPARK ENGAGEMENT RUMORS AFTER ACTRESS SPOTTED WITH MASSIVE RING

Martin and Johnson were first publicly linked back in 2017. The couple tends to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, the Hollywood actress and Coldplay frontman were spotted together in Palma de Mallorca, a resort city that’s located on the south coast of Mallorca, Balearic Islands in July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In December 2020, eagle-eyed fans questioned whether Johnson was engaged when she began wearing an emerald ring on her left hand.

Johnson and Martin have not commented on the ring, but they did move into a $12.5 million mansion together in Malibu a month later, the New York Post reported.

Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow. The former couple shares two children together.

Fox News' Courtney Moore contributed to this report.